South Africa Women vs England Women Live Score: One-off Test (Day 1) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

Venue : Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
South Africa Women squad -
Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune
England Women squad -
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Seren Smale, Grace Potts, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophie Ecclestone
South Africa Women vs England Women Match Details
One-off Test (Day1) of England Women tour of South Africa, 2024 between South Africa Women and England Women to be held at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.