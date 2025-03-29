Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stuart Law appointed as new head coach of Nepal Senior Cricket Team

ANI |
Mar 29, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Former Australian batter Stuart Law was appointed as the new head coach of the Nepal Senior Cricket Team on Saturday, following Monty Desai's departure in February earlier this year.

Kathmandu [Nepal], : Former Australian batter Stuart Law was appointed as the new head coach of the Nepal Senior Cricket Team on Saturday, following Monty Desai's departure in February earlier this year, as per the ICC.

Stuart Law appointed as new head coach of Nepal Senior Cricket Team
Stuart Law appointed as new head coach of Nepal Senior Cricket Team

The Cricket Association of Nepal confirmed the news on social media late on Friday, 28 March, announcing that the former Australian batter would lead the team for the next two years.

https://x.com/CricketNep/status/1905655754125967842

Law steps into the role following a memorable, career-high stint as head coach of the USA men's team, a tenure that lasted seven months.

During this period, he guided the USA to a historic campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. In the tournament played on home soil, USA pulled off a stunning upset against Pakistan in the group stage, having already secured a victory over Canada in their opening match, propelling them into the Super Eight stage.

The 56-year-old, who represented Australia in 55 matches between 1994 and 1999, brings a wealth of coaching experience, having previously worked with USA, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan at the international level.

Law's first challenge with Nepal will be the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in June, where they will face Scotland and the Netherlands.

Nepal currently sit 7th among the eight teams in the competition, with just two wins from 12 games. The top four from the league that runs until December 2026 will qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Qualifier stage while the bottom four will have to go through a Qualifier Play-off.

Nepal made their maiden appearance in an ICC global event at the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh. They have been participating in international matches since 1996 , including every ACC Trophy tournaments. Nepal also participated in ICC World Cup Qualifier in 2001 and 2014, ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier in 2012, 2013 and 2015, ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2004 and 2005, ACC Fast Track Countries Tournament in 2004, 2005 and 2006, ACC Twenty20 Cup in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013, Asian Games in 2010 and 2014 and ACC Premier League in 2014.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Stuart Law appointed as new head coach of Nepal Senior Cricket Team
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On