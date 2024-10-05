Menu Explore
Stubbs hits maiden ODI century as South Africa crush Ireland

AFP |
Oct 05, 2024 12:28 AM IST

Tristan Stubbs smashed a maiden one-day international century as South Africa routed Ireland by 174 runs to clinch their three-match series with a game to spare on Friday.

The 24-year-old Stubbs made an undefeated 112 off 81 balls with eight fours and three sixes as the Proteas piled up 343-4 in their 50 overs.

In reply, Ireland were dismissed for 169 with almost 20 overs left as they suffered a second successive heavy defeat after losing by 139 runs in the opener on Wednesday.

Stubbs made 79 in that match and was merciless again on Friday, reaching three figures from 75 deliveries as the Irish attack wilted despite using seven bowlers.

Stubbs shared a 103-run partnership for the third wicket with the recalled Kyle Verreynne and 92 for the fourth wicket with Wiaan Mulder.

Verreynne made 67 from 64 balls with Mulder speeding to 43 off 34 deliveries while at the top of the order Ryan Rickelton hit 40 to add to his 91 from the opening fixture.

The only cloud for the Proteas was seeing skipper Temba Bavuma forced to retire with an elbow injury sustained as he scrambled to avoid a run out.

"Temba Bavuma has sustained a soft tissue injury on his left elbow. The injury occurred when he dived at the non-striker's end trying to make ground in the 12th over of South Africa's innings," said a statement from Cricket South Africa.

"He will not take the field and Rassie van der Dussen will captain in his place."

Opening batsman Bavuma was on 35 when he was forced to call it quits.

Ireland's reply got off to the worst possible start with openers Andy Balbirnie and captain Paul Stirling back in the pavilion by the end of the third over with just seven runs on the board.

The Proteas made regular inroads before tailenders Craig Young and Graham Hume put on an entertaining last-wicket partnership of 52.

South Africa fast bowler Lizaad Williams, who claimed a career-best 4-32 on Wednesday, took 3-36 from five overs.

The three-game series concludes at the same Abu Dhabi venue on Monday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
