Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vivek Singh stars as Bengal beats Jharkhand by 16 runs
Opener Vivek Singh hammered a 64-ball 100 (13 fours, 3 sixes) to star in Bengal's 16-run win against Jharkhand in a Elite Group B match the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Tuesday. The home team notched up its second straight win, following a victory over Odisha on the opening day (January 10).
Opting to bat first at Eden Gardens, Bengal rode on left-handed Singh's stroke-filled century to make 161 for 6 in 20 overs.
After a first wicket partnership of 60 between Vivek and Shreevats Goswami (27, 28 balls, 3 fours), the home team faltered as none of the other batsmen got going. The Odisha bowlers did well to hit back after a solid start by Vivek and Goswami and picked up the important wickets of skipper Anustup Majumdar and Manoj Tiwary to stymie the Bengal scoring.
In reply, Jharkhand saw opener Anand Singh (13) fall in the third over. Captain Ishan Kishan (22) and Virat Singh (47, 35 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) raised 38 runs for the second wicket.
When the duo was looking to up the scoring rate, Kishan was snared by Arnab Nandi. The wickets of Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kumar and Virat in quick succession pegged Jharkhand back further.
Despite some aggression shown by Utkarsh Singh (28, 14 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes), Jharkhand fell short by 16 runs. In another match in the group, Hyderabad pulled off a six-run win over Odisha.
Brief scores:
Bengal 161 for 6 in 20 overs (Vivek Singh 100 not out, Shreevats Goswami 27, Monu Kumar 3/30) beat Jharkhand 145 for 9 in 20 overs (Virat Singh 47, Utkarsh Singh 28) by 16 runs.
Bengal: 4 points, Jharkhand: 0.
Hyderabad 153 for 8 in 30 overs (Tilak Varma 44, Tanmay Agarwal 34, Suryakant Pradhan 3/34) beat Odisha 147 for 4 in 20 overs (Govinda Poddar 50, Subhransu Senapati 42 not out, Rajesh Dhupar 30 not out, C V Milind 2/24) by six runs.
Hyderabad: 4 points, Odisha: 0.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brad Haddin points out a tactical move Rahane made that was 'outstanding'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag jokingly offers to Australia amid spate of injuries to Indian cricketers
- IND vs AUS: As the tour went on, players started to get injured. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav were ruled out of the series after the first two Tests. KL Rahul injured his wrist during a training session while Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hanuma Vihari suffered injuries during the third Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pathan slams BCA, wants it to investigate matter involving Hooda and Krunal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of 4th Test - Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘They just don’t seem to learn’, David Lloyd slams Tim Paine for sledging Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI intervenes after Team India denied basic facilities in Brisbane hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Smith was not trying to change Pant's guard marks': Paine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket, picks his 1st wicket in 7 years- WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith surpasses Virat Kohli, Pujara moves up to 8th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs AUS: ‘Sorry to Indian Team’, David Warner apologises over racism row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will return with a bang': Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin explains how he and Vihari fought against Australia to save Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan slams Smith, Paine for on-field tactics on Day 5 of SCG Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant: The spark that triggered India's Sydney resistance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox