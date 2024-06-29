T20 World Cup final: The key battles India must win

Mumbai: India’s clash with South Africa in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday is set to be a historic one. With both teams yet to lose a match in the tournament, Rohit Sharma and Aidan Markram’s sides have the opportunity to become the first to lift the trophy unbeaten. India will take on South Africa in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Saturday

For the Proteas, it’s been a memorable month as they have reached the final of an ICC event for the first time ever. They won each of their eight matches along the way but had to overcome a number of stern tests. India, on the other hand, has had a smoother run. They have seven wins so far, with their group game against Canada getting washed out.

Both sides have stood out for the balance they possess. While Quinton de Kock and David Miller have led the run-scoring chart for South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi have been instrumental with the ball. India’s batting has been powered by Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav, while Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav have led the bowling front.

Ahead of the big final, here’s a look at some of the key battles to keep an eye out for:

Rohit Sharma vs Marco Jansen

The India captain was going through a lean patch but turned things around when it mattered most. His 41-ball 92 against Australia and 39-ball 57 against England helped India beat two of their biggest rivals. Rohit’s aggression at the top of the order sets the template for India’s batting and the Proteas will be determined to get him early. He has struggled at times against left-arm fast bowlers, which is why Jansen could trouble him with the new ball. The tall pacer will be high on confidence after bagging 3/16 against Afghanistan in the semi-finals but in a similar setting, Rohit had taken him apart in the ODI World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Keshav Maharaj/Tabraiz Shamsi

He’s perhaps best known for his exploits against fast bowlers on true pitches, but Surya has been excellent so far on the two-paced surfaces in the Caribbean. He’s been India’s most consistent batter and played a number of crucial knocks in the tournament. With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant not at their best, the right-hander has ensured the scoring rate hasn’t dropped through the middle overs. With Maharaj and Shamsi in form as well, South Africa will be hoping their spinners can neutralise the Sky threat.

Hardik Pandya vs Kagiso Rabada

Pandya has been the other mainstay in India’s batting lineup. The right-hander had a difficult IPL where he couldn’t find his groove as a leader and player during his first season as Mumbai Indians captain. But he has bounced back strongly at this World Cup. While his bowling has continued to lend that much-needed balance to the side, it’s his batting that’s perhaps been more impressive. The right-hander has rolled back the years with his brute force down the order and scored some crucial runs. Rabada has the experience of taking on the best and the Proteas will rely on him to get the job done in the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock

Even as Arshdeep Singh leads the wicket-taking chart for India and the spinners remain key assets on Caribbean pitches, there’s no doubt about who the biggest weapon is in the bowling attack. Bumrah is a threat each time he grabs the ball and has notched up sensational numbers in the tournament – 13 wickets in seven games at an astonishing economy rate of 4.12. De Kock, on the other hand, is the leading run-scorer for South Africa and can take down the best on his day. It’s set to be a fascinating battle up front.

Heinrich Klassen/David Miller vs Kuldeep Yadav/Axar Patel

There’s no denying that Arshdeep maintaining his form, alongside the ever-reliable Bumrah, has been a major positive for India. But what makes their bowling attack relentless is the quality of the spinners through the middle overs. Kuldeep didn’t feature in the USA leg due to the pace-friendly pitches out there but he’s shown his class during the West Indies leg. Axar will be high on confidence after his devastating spell in the semi-final against England. And then there’s the experience of Ravindra Jadeja too. If South Africa is to have a chance of winning the final, they will need Klassen and Miller – their best batters against spin – to bring their A-game.