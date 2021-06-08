There was a lot of controversy, people said he can’t bat in Tests: MSK Prasad on Pant’s evolution as a better cricketer

Over the last few years, people have witnessed the rise of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as a mature cricketer. The youngster, who had received flak for his on-field failures in the past, is now considered as one of the match winners of Team India.

Rishabh Pant has been in terrific form lately. His heroics in the Test series Down Under and then against England back home made him the first-choice wicketkeeper for India’s England tour which begins with the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 in Southampton.

Meanwhile, former chief selector MSK Prasad heaped praise on the 23-year-old and highlighted his evolution as a dynamic player. While speaking with cricket.com in an interview, Prasad said many people didn’t believe that Pant would turn into such a good cricketer.

ALSO READ | 'Done well in all conditions, he will be India's key in WTC final': Parthiv Patel on Mohammed Shami

“That’s what we talk about succession. When we picked this guy (Pant), there was a lot of controversy. People said that he can’t bat in Test cricket and can’t keep in challenging wickets. So, what has happened today? See, how he kept wickets against England at home. And the way he batted in challenging batting conditions like England and Australia. The role of the selector is to identify the potential. Many people never believed that Pant would be so good,” Prasad was quoted as saying.

The former chief of selectors also spoke about the reason for putting Pant ahead of Wriddhiman Saha in the team. He said the Delhi cricketer has convinced the team management with his performance that he should be backed.

“Initially, when we picked Pant in the squad, Saha was the best keeper in the country purely because of his keeping skills. Later, we all accepted the fact that Pant will keep wickets in away series because your keeping skills are not tested much and batting skills become more important. With the stellar performances in Australia, Pant has convinced the team management that he needs to be backed even at home and immediately the way he kept wickets against England this year was there for all to see,” Prasad said.