This is something we are really waiting for: Harmanpreet Kaur on women's IPL

Indian women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she is hopeful and eagerly waiting for the women's Indian Premier League (IPL) to happen soon.

Harmanpreet became the first Indian to be named WBBL Player of the Tournament following a stunning season for Melbourne Renegades after scoring 399 runs in the tournament at an average of 66.50 and strike-rate of 135.25, including three match-winning half-centuries.

"I think we have been looking at this for a long time and I hope, you know, sooner this women's IPL will also start and we will also invite overseas players over there so that they can also share their experience with our domestic players," said Harmanpreet as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I think this is something we are really waiting for and I hope, you know, this will start. Performance is something that is in our hands and that's what we have been doing and the rest of the things are totally dependent on BCCI and the cricket board," she added.

Harmanpreet has been breaking ground for Indian women's cricket ever since becoming the first Indian to play in both the WBBL and the Super League in England. She is hoping to inspire the next generation of players with her deeds in the WBBL.

"Playing any tournament will give you lots of confidence and WBBL is something, you know, it's a very, very big platform back home. Every Indian wants to play in this league and I was the first one who got this opportunity to play and today, you know, winning this player of the tournament definitely gives lots of confidence to Indian girls also," said Harmanpreet.

"They can also come here and perform and, you know, be part of this and then there are all the chances to achieve a lot in their cricket career," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON