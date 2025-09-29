Tilak Varma gives Dhoni-Kohli vibes; Pressure algorithm reveals elite chaser mentality

India’s win in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan was not about fireworks. It was about calculation, composure and waiting for the right moment with patience. It was the night of one young batter, who emerged as India’s calm code on the biggest occasion. India's Tilak Varma celebrates after winning Asia Cup 2025 final match against Pakistan(Surjeet Yadav)

While chasing a modest target of 147 runs, India were rocked early to 20/3 within the first four overs. Their biggest trump card, Abhishek Sharma, elegant Shubman Gill and skipper, Suryakumar Yadav all back to the hut. Pakistan’s opening bowlers had their tails up and the pressure of the scoreboard was mounting.

This was the stage that marked the entry of Tilak Varma. He came, he saw and then he conquered with meticulous calculation and unparalleled dexterity to maneuver himself under pressure.

When collapse met composure

Pakistan carved the way for providing an advantage to India at the beginning of the second innings, themselves. From 113/1 in the 13th over, they lost nine wickets for 33 runs and were bundled out for 146.

The target gave India an edge on the paper, but the early slump erased all advantages. Tilak’s job at the time was not to show domination, it was to neutralize risk while ensuring his team does not fall far away from the required equation.

Building the chase

Tilak Varma formed two vital partnerships that turned out to be the backbone of the historic chase. His pairing with Sanju Samson was all about repair jobs and platform building. Varma concentrated on rotating the strike with the occasional boundaries during this phase and kept his partner on the loop to maintain the same strategy. The duo stitched together a calm, slow but steady 57-run partnership off 50 deliveries getting India back on track after a disastrous start.

India's chase progress in Asia Cup 2025 final(HT)

After the departure of Samson, Shivam Dube joined Varma in the middle. In this partnership, Varma identified his role as an anchor and fed the strike to Dube. The all-rounder had the job of taking the risks and he played it to perfection, while Varma sought to stay there till the end and finish off the game for the Men in Blue.

Key phases of the chase

India vs Pakistan phase comparison in Asia Cup 2025 Final(HT)

Powerplay recovery: From 20/3 to 36/3 at the end of the six overs, India steadied while gradually building the momentum.

Middle overs control: Overs 7-14 produced 47 runs for the loss of one wicket, keeping the ask within reach for India.

Finishing storm: With the target trimmed to manageable proportions, Varma guided the closing of the chase, ensuring India reached the target with two balls to spare.

The composure and maturity

Tilak Varma’s innings of 69 runs from 53 balls was not about the highlight-reel sixes. It was an innings of maturity and calculated pressure management. He absorbed the pressure of the early collapse, paced the middle overs brilliantly and then finished off with precision. In a final that swung like a pendulum and was ultimately a battle of the nerves, his calm algorithm delivered India the trophy.

Somewhere this innings characterized the mentality of elite chasers in cricket like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.