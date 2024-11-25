Perth, In a reverential tone, India skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Monday paid a massive compliment to Virat Kohli, saying the team needs his support more than the batting mainstay needs theirs. Virat Kohli doesn't need our support, but we need the support of Kohli: Bumrah

Kohli's 30th Test century, an unbeaten 100, played a big part in India's epochal 295-run win over Australia at Perth after getting rolled over for a paltry 150 in the first innings.

"Obviously, I have already said that Virat Kohli does not need us, We need him. He is an experienced player. This is his fourth or fifth tour. So, he knows his cricket more than anyone else," said Bumrah in the post-match press meet.

"He was in good shape. He was mentally switched on. Sometimes, as long as the career is, sometimes you bat in tough scenarios. He has always been batting in tough scenarios. So, it is always difficult to do in every match. But he was batting in a very good form and in a very good space.

"And obviously, he got a good delivery in the first inning. But he was still in a great space. And in the second inning, he capitalized. He needed a lot of experience at that time. So, he played with him and also made the other player play with him."

The stand-in skipper added, "So, we are very happy for that. And obviously, at the start of the series, when he comes in confidence, you can't ask for more than this."

Bumrah was also delighted to register his first Test win as skipper, but remained firmly rooted to the ground saying that the India need to start fresh in the second Test against Australia at Adelaide on December 6.

"Special win, first win as captain. We were put under pressure and we showed the character.

"We can take confidence from this game but we need to start fresh in the second Test. We need to carry forward the learnings as well to Adelaide," Bumrah added.

The speedster also said there were no jitters in the dressing room despite getting bundled out for a low score in the first innings.

"When we got out for 150, no one was feeling down in the dressing room. That was the biggest positive, that attitude, you know," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.