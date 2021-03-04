Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs react after Kieron Pollard joins them in hitting six sixes in an over
- Pollard's exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity, including the two people who know what the experience feels like, Gibbs and Yuvraj.
Kieron Pollard on Thursday became only the third cricketer in the history of international cricket to hit six sixes in an over, joining Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh, who did it back in 2007. After spinner Akila Dananjaya had taken a hat-trick to rock West Indies' chase during the first T20I in Antigua, Pollard hammered 36 runs off his next over to cut short Dananjaya's joy.
Pollard's exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity, including the two people who know what the experience feels like, Gibbs and Yuvraj. The two former cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the West Indies all-rounder on his incredible achievement.
Gibbs, who became the first batsman to hit six sixes in an over – in an ODI against Netherlands during the 2007 World Cup, tweeted: "March a popular month for hitting 6x6s. 16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55."
Yuvraj, on the other hand, whose famous six sixes in an over off England pacer Stuart Broad came during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, welcomed Pollard to the six sixes club. "Welcome to the club, @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty!!!," Yuvraj, who played with Pollard for Mumbai Indians in 2018, tweeted.
Pollard was on an incredible roll helping West Indies chase down a highly-dramatic 134-run target. West Indies had gotten off to a good start, with Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis putting 52 runs for the opening wicket in 3.1 overs before Dananjaya struck. He Lewis, a returning Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran to claim his hat-trick before Pollard took control.
He cleared the boundary six times in the next Dananjaya over to race to 38 off 10 before getting out LBW for 38. His fireworks however fetched West Indies the record of scoring the most runs in the Powerplay, which was 98, the most in a T20I.
"I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one. I did it in the Super 50 as well. I just backed myself. Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: go for it," Pollard said after the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSL postponed with immediate effect due to Covid-19 outbreak
- The ongoing Pakistan Super League was on Thursday postponed with immediate effect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yuvraj, Gibbs react after Pollard joins them in hitting six sixes in an over
- Pollard's exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity, including the two people who know what the experience feels like, Gibbs and Yuvraj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant tries to get under Crawley's skin, batsman falls next ball - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Indian team of 2012 was way better than the one today: Graeme Swann
- India vs England: Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons the current Indian team still has a long way to go before being called the greatest Indian team of all time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It can spill over': Gavaskar lauds umpires for ending Kohli-Stokes exchange
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision Review System (DRS): Taking maybe with a yes or no
- Technology in cricket went from enriching TV viewing to a full-fledged review system, and despite technology updates DRS still will have to live with grey areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Polly, take a chance': How Pollard smashed 6 sixes in an over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhoni in Chennai; CSK training camp for IPL-2021 likely from Mar 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test: Kohli and Stokes involved in heated exchange, umpires intervene: WATCH
- India vs England: Kohli and Stokes were involved in a bit of an episode, which looked to be getting out of hands before the exchange was broken off by the on-field umpires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in PSL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th Test: Axar gets Sibley with a straight ball again
- India vs England: The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't worry about that one': Laxman's advice to England about tackling Axar
- India vs England: Laxman, one of the best batsmen against spin of all time, explained what England are doing wrong against Axar and how they can play the left-arm spinner better.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 4th Test: All you need to know about the Ahmedabad pitch
- The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better a layer of grass.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Gavaskar gives 'masterclass' on how to play spin ahead of 4th Test
- India vs England: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has maintained that the surfaces might have helped spinners but they weren't unplayable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox