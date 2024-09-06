Afternoon briefing: Amit Shah to unveil BJP manifesto for J&K poll today; Sitaram Yechury in AIIMS Delhi ICU, and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil the Bharatiya Janata Party's ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) on Friday for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Shah, currently on a two-day visit to the region, is scheduled to release the manifesto at 3:30 p.m. at a hotel in Jammu, with senior party leaders present. This visit is pivotal for the BJP as it confronts growing challenges, including protests and defections related to ticket denials. On the first day of his visit, Shah will not only release the manifesto but also meet with party leaders and workers to discuss election strategies. Dig Deeper Union home minister Amit Shah will unveil the Bharatiya Janata Party's ‘Sankalp Patra’ on Friday for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI)

Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is currently stable and responding positively to treatment at AIIMS Delhi, where he was admitted for a severe lung infection, reported PTI on Friday. The CPI(M) released an official statement indicating that Yechury was placed in the intensive care unit after being admitted on August 19 due to a high fever. The statement assured that his condition is stable and he is showing a positive response to the ongoing treatment. Medical staff are closely monitoring his health and providing the necessary care for his recovery. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

UP principal expels 7-year-old student over ‘non-veg’ food, viral video shows mother's outcry Dig Deeper

Why military theatre commands resonates with ‘Viksit Bharat’ Dig Deeper

India News

Kolkata doctor's rape case | Victim's mother pens emotional letter: ‘When she left the house…’ Dig Deeper

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia set to join Congress today ahead of Haryana assembly election Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Prince William's pals made it clear that Prince Harry is ‘not wanted’ in Royal Family Dig Deeper

NASA's Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore barred from wearing Starliner suits in SpaceX's Dragon: Here’s why Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kangana Ranaut announced on Friday that her highly anticipated film, Emergency, has been postponed. The movie, in which Ranaut, also a BJP MP, portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was originally set to release on September 6. Ranaut shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to fans for their "understanding and patience" and noting the delay is due to pending certification from the censor board. She assured that a new release date would be announced soon. The film, which also features Anupam Kher and the late Satish Kaushik, has faced various controversies. Supportive responses from fans followed the announcement. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Musheer Khan, the 19-year-old India B batter, displayed remarkable confidence during the Duleep Trophy match against India A at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. After a shaky start on day 1, Khan built a substantial innings, putting his team in a strong position. By lunch on day 2, his confidence soared, evident from his aggressive play and cheeky gestures towards bowlers Avesh Khan and Akash Deep. Khan’s tactic of walking down the pitch and taunting bowlers by inviting them to throw at the stumps while he was out of his crease became a notable feature of his innings. Dig Deeper

Its Trending

The Great Elephant Migration, an exhibit featuring 100 life-sized elephant sculptures, has arrived in New York. Created by Indian artisans over five years, these sculptures are made from the invasive lantana weed by local tribal artisans from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu. The exhibit, which aims to promote coexistence, is part of a global fundraising campaign designed to amplify indigenous knowledge and inspire shared space among humans. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video of the exhibit on X, highlighting its significance. The herd will travel across the United States to spread its message of harmony and environmental awareness. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)