UP principal expels 7-year-old student over ‘non-veg’ food, viral video shows mother's outcry

A viral video has surfaced showing a school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha allegedly “expelling” a seven-year-old student for bringing “non-veg” food (biryani) to school. The principal was also seen making derogatory remarks as the student's mother questioned the reason for her child's expulsion on Thursday. According to The Times of India report, authorities are investigating the incident, and the Amroha Muslim Committee has called for strict action against the principal. In the nearly 4.30-minute clip, the principal is allegedly heard making derogatory comments about the Class 3 student's Muslim background.(source: Screen grab from the viral video)

The report added that following the public backlash, Sudhir Kumar, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Amroha, announced that the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) and district inspector of schools have been instructed to investigate the matter.

What does the viral video show?

A purported video showing a heated exchange between the boy's mother and the school principal has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The principal reiterated his stance against educating students who bring non-vegetarian food to school, saying in the video that he “won't teach children who will demolish temples when they grow up.” He further accused the family of “converting others through such food dishes.”

In the video, the child's mother confronts the principal, accusing him of “verbal abuse” and “locking her son in a room.” She argues that her child “doesn't know such language and is innocent.”

She further recounted that her son, after returning home, described how he was mistreated and “punished because of his meal.” The principal eventually threatened to call security if she did not leave the premises.

Three-member committee formed to investigate

The TOI report further quoted Amroha SDM as saying, “A committee has been set up to thoroughly investigate the allegations, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.”

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Amroha, said that a three-member team is actively working to uncover all relevant facts about the case.

"Once the investigation is concluded, necessary steps will be implemented," she added.

The Amroha Muslim Committee condemned the expulsion of the student and convened an emergency meeting on Thursday. The committee sent a memorandum to the Union Education Minister, urging stringent action against the principal. Khurshid Anwar, the committee's president, demanded an “impartial investigation into this sensitive issue.”