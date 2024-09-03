Two FIRs against Nitesh Rane for alleged hate speech against Muslims

Mumbai: The Ahmednagar police have registered two first information reports (FIRs) against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly delivering hate speeches and creating a rift between communities. The FIRs were registered at the Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations after members of the Muslim community protested and demanded action to be taken against the Kankavli MLA for his provocative remarks. Nagpuri:13December2023 NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad interact with media outside the Vidhan Bhawan during the winter session of Maharashtra State Assembly, Nagpur. Ednesday. Dec 13, 2023. Photo by Sunny Shende Photos By Sunny Shende:PM100029 (PTI)

Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana on Sunday in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who had last month made derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

In videos from the two rallies that have gone viral, Rane is seen threatening members of the Muslim community with violence if they said anything against the seer. “I am threatening you in the language you understand. If you say anything against our Ramgiri Maharaj, we will enter your mosque and beat you up one by one. Keep this in mind,” he said.

Rane’s comments caused an uproar, with Muslims gathering in big numbers outside the Ahmednagar police superintendent’s office on Sunday, demanding a case to be registered against the BJP MLA. The police then registered two FIRs against Rane late on Sunday. Rane is expected to be summoned for questioning by police in a couple of days.

In a post on X, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and former MLA Waris Pathan requested Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to arrest Rane for spreading hatred against Muslims. “This is inflammatory and hate speech. BJP is trying to create communal violence in Maharashtra before the state assembly polls,” he said.

Reacting to the criticism, Rane said on Monday, “My statement was a reaction to an action. My statement was to assure Hindus that they should be scared, and I am a Hindu Gabbar Singh.”

After his objectionable remarks last month, Ramgiri Mahara too was booked by the police in many places across Maharashtra.