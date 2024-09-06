Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: Amit Shah to release BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) today, meet party workers

Union home minister Amit Shah will release Bharatiya Janata Party's ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) on Friday for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. Union home minister Amit Shah addressing a BJP rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Jammu, (PTI File Pic )

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, is set to release the poll manifesto around 3.30pm at a hotel in Jammu with senior leaders in attendance.

The Union home minister's visit is crucial for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, which is facing rising challenges before the assembly elections, including protests and defections after ticket denials.

On the first day of his visit, Amit Shah will release the party manifesto and in the evening he will hold a meeting with party leaders and meet delegations of party workers.

On Saturday, Amit Shah will officially launch the BJP's campaign in Jammu, where he is scheduled to address a city rally.

The BJP considers Jammu district, which has 11 assembly constituencies to be of significant importance. In the 2014 elections, the party won nine of these seats, contributing to its overall tally of 25.

Security in and around Jammu has been beefed up ahead of Shah's visit, implementing multi-tier arrangements at two key venues. This includes the BJP's media center located at a hotel in the Channi area.

With the release of the four candidates list, the BJP has now announced 51 candidates for the 90-member assembly polls, which will begin on September 18.

The second phase is scheduled for September 25, and the third phase will take place on October 1. The Election Commission of India is set to announce the results on October 8, along with Haryana.

The BJP's campaign is expected to gain more momentum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders are also scheduled to address rallies across the Union Territory.





With PTI inputs