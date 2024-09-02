BJP releases 4th list for J&K polls; Ravinder Raina to contest from Nowshera

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its fourth list of six candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, nominating party unit chief Ravinder Raina from the Nowshera constituency. Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina (HT File Photo)

With the release of the fourth list, the BJP has now announced 51 candidates for the 90-member assembly polls, which will begin on September 18.

The second phase is scheduled for September 25, and the third phase will take place on October 1. The Election Commission of India is set to announce the results on October 8, along with Haryana.

The party in the latest list has named Aijaz Hussain to contest from Lal Chowk, Arif Raja from Edigah, Ali Mohammad Mir from Khansahib, Zahid Hussain from Chrar-i-Sharief, Ravinder Raina from Nowshera and Vibodh Gupta from Rajouri.

Senior leaders including former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and former ministers Sat Paul Sharma, Priya Sethi and Sham Lal Choudhary have been dropped this time.

Jammu and Kashmir had last held an assembly election in 2014, when it was a state. After the polls that year produced a hung verdict, Madhav was instrumental in bringing together BJP and Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's People's Democratic Party (PDP) to form a coalition government that lasted from 2015 to 2018.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made former general secretary Ram Madhav and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as in-charges for the upcoming assembly elections in the Union territory.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Madhav was inducted into the BJP from its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office.

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir are being held amid rise in terror-related incidents, including in the Jammu region. The Centre has deployed nearly 300 companies of paramilitary forces for election duties in the Kashmir valley.

The companies have been deputed in Srinagar, Handwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, and Kulgam.