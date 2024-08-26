Jammu and Kashmir assembly election: BJP retracts 1st list; supporters of ‘dropped’ leaders protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers protested in Jammu on Monday shortly after the release and swift withdrawal of the first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. BJP workers protested at the party headquarters in Jammu after many leaders were dropped from the initial list, which was later withdrawn. (Screengrab)

Though the party subsequently released two fresh lists, one with 15 candidates, including eight from the Jammu region and seven from the Kashmir Valley, and another with just one name, Choudhary Roshan Hussain Gujjar for the Kokernag constituency, party leaders gathered at the BJP headquarters in Jammu city to register their protest.

In the now-withdrawn list, the party had dropped senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and former ministers Sat Paul Sharma, Priya Sethi and Sham Lal Choudhary.

Sources said the list was withdrawn because only the names from the first phase were meant to be released, but the party mistakenly included candidates for the other two phases as well.

“I have been working for the party for the last 18 years and was expecting a ticket, but the list of 44 candidates showed the party has chosen retired police officer Mohan Lal Bhagat, who joined BJP just two days ago. I have worked tirelessly to bring people into the party fold,” ANI quoted Jagdish Bhagat, former president of SC Morcha as saying.

Many workers were seen protesting at the BJP office also, demanding a ticket for Omi Khajuria from the Jammu North constituency. In the withdrawn list, the BJP had fielded former Congress leader Sham Lal Sharma for the seat.

“We have been associated with the BJP since we became voters. The party has overlooked Omi Khajuria, a popular leader in Jammu North and chosen Sham Lal Sharma, who recently joined from Congress. The first list of 44 candidates was withdrawn just to pacify public anger, but the party will repeat the same candidates,” Paresh Kumar Sharma, a BJP worker told PTI.

Many workers also threatened to act as rebels in the polls starting September 18, warning that their votes would go against the party and weaken its position.

What did Ravinder Raina tell angry party workers?

Addressing the concerns raised by the upset workers and leaders, Ravinder Raina, president of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, said he would have one-on-one conversations with everyone.

“Every problem can be resolved through dialogue. Order and patriotism are the hallmarks of BJP workers. I hope every member will uphold the decorum,” said Rana.

Polling for the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.