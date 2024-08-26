 Jammu and Kashmir elections: BJP withdraws 1st list of candidates hours after release | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Jammu and Kashmir elections: BJP withdraws 1st list of candidates hours after release

ByHT News Desk
Aug 26, 2024 11:58 AM IST

Polling for the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday withdrew its first list of 44 candidates announced for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir has 87.09 lakh eligible electorates including 44.46 male, 42.62 female and 3.71 lakh first time voters. Average voters per polling station is 735, according to the Election Commission of India.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

