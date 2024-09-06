Kolkata doctor's rape case | Victim's mother pens emotional letter: ‘When she left the house…’

In a deeply emotional open letter, the mother of a Kolkata doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, shared that her daughter had always dreamed of becoming a doctor—not for financial gain but to heal as many people as possible, India Today reported. People during a candlelight march in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on September 4,(PTI)

The letter, written on Teacher's Day, expressed gratitude to the teachers who helped her daughter achieve that dream. "I am the mother of the deceased... Today, on Teachers' Day, I honor all the teachers on behalf of my daughter. Since childhood, her dream was to be a doctor, and you were the inspiration behind that dream," the open letter read.

The mother also credited her daughter’s success to her teachers, acknowledging that while the parents did their best to support her, it was “because of great teachers like you that she was able to realise her dream of becoming a doctor".

She also shared a conversation about her daughter's motivation: “My daughter used to say, 'Ma, I don’t need money. I just want to earn many degrees and help as many patients as possible.''”

The body of the 31-year-old doctor was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparking nationwide outrage. Doctors across the country went on strike, demanding better workplace safety.

A Kolkata Police civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested the next day. Although the case was handed over to the CBI, protests have continued.

The victim's mother recounted that her daughter had treated several patients on the day of the attack but was tragically murdered while on duty.

“Even that day, when she left the house, she served many patients in the hospital. But her dreams were brutally strangled. Her goal of becoming an MD gold medallist, planned that very night, was cut short. Even after this horrific incident, steps were taken by hospital authorities and the administration to destroy all evidence,” the mother said.

A diary found near the body revealed the doctor’s ambition of winning a gold medal and other prestigious honors in her medical career.

There are also accusations that renovation work was ordered near the crime scene to cover up evidence, though the government denies this.

Seeking justice, the mother urged, “As her mother, I respectfully ask all medical teachers, doctors, health authorities, and nursing staff to come forward with any information or evidence about the incident. The silence of good people only empowers criminals.”