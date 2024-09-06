Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing on September 9; CJI to head the bench

Citizens participate in a candle march in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: A letter, allegedly signed by former Principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, has emerged, suggesting an attempt to alter the crime scene where the trainee doctor was raped and murdered. BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, in a post on X, noted, "The order, signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, is dated August 10, just one day after the victim's death. Despite allegations from colleagues and protesters about tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied it." HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the order.

The BJP has reiterated its demand for the chief minister's resignation, emphasising the need for a fair investigation.

According to the alleged letter dated August 10, the Executive Engineer was directed to urgently undertake repair, renovation, and reconstruction of on-duty doctors' rooms and separate attached toilets in all departments of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata. The letter highlighted "deficiencies" in the on-duty doctors' rooms and attached toilets in various departments.

Here are the fresh developments

- The TMC on Thursday denied allegations of a police cover-up made by the parents of the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered. They asserted that a recently surfaced video contradicts the family's claims by showing them previously satisfied with the investigation.

- In response, the family claimed that the video was forcibly recorded by the police shortly after the cremation.

- The deceased doctor's family, who joined protesting doctors at RG Kar Hospital on Wednesday night, accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to suppress the case by quickly cremating the body.

- TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday urged President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address crimes against women nationwide. He also claimed that, on average, 90 such cases occur daily across the country.

- West Bengal education minister and senior TMC leader Bratya Basu stated that despite Kolkata Police having handed over all relevant documents to the CBI 23 days ago, there has been no significant progress or communication from the agency.

- The body of the trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide protests. A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after, and the CBI also detained Sandip Ghosh for alleged financial misconduct at the medical institution.