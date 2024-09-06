Kolkata doctor's rape case: Trinamool counters bribery charge with parents' video

The Trinamool Congress has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties for allegedly politicising the death of a woman doctor of a state-run hospital on August 9. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, TMC leader and minister Shashi Panja accused the BJP of not seeking justice but rather using the tragedy for political gain. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks after tabling of the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment Bill 2024) during a session of the state Legislative Assembly in Kolkata. (PTI file)

The Trinamool Congress also released a video during a press conference to counter claims of bribes offered by the Kolkata Police to the parents of the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical Collge and Hospital in Kolkata.

The video, which was purportedly shot last month, featured the trainee doctor's father stating that all rumours of a bribe being offered to them were baseless.

The trainee doctor's father reportedly said, “We have not said anything on attempts being made to bribe us by police officials. This is a blatant lie. I urge everyone not to spread such rumours and instead ensure that our daughter gets justice.”

The video was released the day after the parents of the trainee doctor made allegations that a senior police official had offered them money while handing over their daughter's body to them.

The victim's father also claimed that the bribe was part of a larger scheme by the Kolkata Police to cover up the case, and that they had not been allowed to see their daughter's body before it was taken for post-mortem examinations.

The TMC also alleged that the media and the BJP had propagated these lies in order to further politicise the harrowing murder and rape of the trainee doctor.

Shashi Panja alleged that the BJP's IT cell was responsible for spreading such “fake videos” online and that the victim's family only wanted justice and should not be dragged into political matters.

The death of the doctor on August 9 has triggered nationwide protests and led to junior doctors in West Bengal going on strike.