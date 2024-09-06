Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia set to join Congress today ahead of Haryana assembly election

Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to jojn the Indian National Congress on Saturday, ahead of the Haryana assembly election.



The development follows their recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 4 in New Delhi. The move was widely anticipated after their discussions with the senior political figure, fueling speculation about their entry into politics.



The two high-profile additions are expected to boost Congress' negotiating power, especially since some Haryana Congress leaders have doubts about teaming up with the AAP. Vinesh Phogat along with Wrestler Bajrang Punia met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on September 4.(PTI)

Sources said the two wrestlers are set to join the Congress at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria on Wednesday confirmed that the Congress party is currently in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for an alliance in the upcoming assembly election. Babaria also said that the INDIA bloc's Samajwadi Party and CPI(M) have also approached Congress to fight the Haryana polls together.

He also said that CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party want to make their mark in the state, while the talks with AAP are progressing.

Quoting sources ANI had reported that Rahul Gandhi sought the opinion of Haryana Congress members over a possible alliance with AAP in the upcoming assembly elections during the party's CEC meeting.

Vinesh Phogat's stance on farmers' issue?





Earlier on August 31, Vinesh Phogat had attended an event of farmers at the Shambhu border as their protest, demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), entered its 200th day.

Vinesh Phogat, a well-known athlete and supporter of the farmers' movement, was honored by the farmers during the day's events.

“It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country. Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes - if they don't feed us, we won't be able to compete. Many a time we are helpless and can't do anything, we represent the country at such big levels but we can't do anything for our family even when we see them sad. I urge the Government that they should listen,” said Vinesh while addressing farmers.

It has been a topsy-turvy month for Vinesh after she reached the final of the women's 50kg event but still returned to India empty-handed. On August 7, Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States stood between Vinesh and the gold medal.

However, things went downhill after she was disqualified before the final after breaching the 50kg weight limit. A day after her heartbreaking disqualification, Vinesh announced her decision to retire from wrestling. She also made a plea to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award her a joint silver medal.