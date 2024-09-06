Sitaram Yechury in ICU at AIIMS Delhi for severe lung infection, CPI-M gives health update

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is stable and responding positively to treatment at AIIMS Delhi, where he was admitted for treatment of a lung infection, news agency PTI reported on Friday. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury is stable and positively responding to treatment. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI)

The CPI(M) said in an official statement, “Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), has been under treatment in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He is being treated for a severe lung infection.”

They added, “There is a positive response to the treatment. Comrade Sitaram's condition is stable.”

Sitaram Yechury had been admitted to the hospital due to a high fever on August 19, after which he was shifted to the ICU, PTI reported.

In an update on August 31, the CPI(M) released a statement saying that Sitaram Yechury was being treated for a respiratory issue by a team of specialist doctors.

The exact nature of the illness has not be revealed yet. The 72-year-old communist leader had also undergone cataract surgery recently.

Yechury had released a 6-minute video on August 22 on X, leaving a message after the passing of Buddhadev Bhattacharya, former chief minister of West Bengal.

“It’s my loss that I was not able to physically attend this memorial meeting and pay my homage to Com. Buddhadev Bhattacharya. It’s most unfortunate that I had to connect from AIIMS to convey my feelings, emotions & revolutionary Lal Salaam to Buddho da,” he said.

On August 23, he posted a message of solidarity between the CPI(M), Congress and NC in Jammu and Kashmir for it's upcoming assembly election.

He had also been active on August 29 posting his condolences for the death of Abdul Ghafoor Noorani, who was his close friend.

He wrote, “Deeply grieved at the passing away of Abdul Ghafoor Noorani, an extraordinary intellect of Constitutional, legal matters. He invited me and fed me Biriyani that he made at his flat in Mumbai, way back in 1993 after reading my small pamphlet ‘What is this Hindu Rashtra’ an expose of Golwalkar’s ideology. Since then Ghafoor has been a close friend. Deepest Condolences to his family members and friends.”