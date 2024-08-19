CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury admitted to AIIMS due to pneumonia

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday following a high fever. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo)

Yechury was taken to the hospital’s emergency department in the evening, PTI quoted sources as saying. It reported that the hospital did not disclose the specifics of his condition.

However, a source from the CPI(M) said that Yechury was admitted due to pneumonia and is currently receiving treatment. The source added that that 72-year-old politician is in stable condition.

Yechury, who is also a member of the politburo of the CPI(M) had recently undergone cataract surgery.

Yechury is known for continuing the coalition-building legacy of former general secretary Harkishan Singh Surjeet. He collaborated with P Chidambaram to draft the common minimum programme for the United Front government in 1996 and played a key role in the coalition-building efforts during the formation of the United Progressive Alliance government in 2004.

Yechury joined the Students' Federation of India (SFI) in 1974 and a year later, he became a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In 1975, while still a student at JNU, he was arrested during the Emergency. He was also elected president of the JNU Students' Union three times in the span of a year 1977–78.

Along with Prakash Karat, Yechury is credit to have played a key role in establishing a strong leftist presence at JNU.

Earlier on Sunday, he had attacked the Union government on X saying, “Modi led ND alliance govt’s decision to induct 45 lateral entry officers of the rank of Jt. secys/ Directors/ Dy. Secys across 24 ministries is a clear attempt to infiltrate RSS personnel to further its agenda to subvert our Constitutional Scheme.”

“This negates the Constitutional mandate for Reservations. If done through the normal practice of UPSC selection then at least 23 of 45 would be competent SC/ST/OBC candidates. Modi urgency to implement the Manu Smriti social order,” he added.

With PTI inputs