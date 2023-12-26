'Name Sitaram but...': VHP slams Yechury for turning down Ram Temple invite

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday slammed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury for turning down its invitation for the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya on January 22, saying a person who hates his own name can only adhere to the communist ideology. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

The temple in Ayodhya, which was approved by the Supreme Court of India in 2019 after decades long legal dispute, is dedicated to Lord Ram.

Yechury today said VHP had invited him to the event but he won't be able to attend it, as the government wants to bring religion into politics.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal wrote on X, “There are reports that the one whose name is Sitaram will not go to Ayodhya Dham”.

“Political opposition is understandable, but if someone has so much hatred for his own name, he can only be a communist,” he added.

In a video statement in Hindi, Bansal said Yechuri must clarify whether he was opposed to Lord Ram or his name.

He said the company is returning to Ramatva. "For how long will you oppose them,” he added.

VHP had spearheaded the Ram Temple agitation since the 1980s. They are also at the forefront of organising the event on January 22.

Yechury on Tuesday said he had received an invitation to attend the event but he won't go to Ayodhya.

"Nripendra Mishra was escorted by a VHP leader who came and gave me the invitation...Religion is a personal choice of every individual. We respect and safeguard the right of every individual to choose their particular form of faith...As far as the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court are concerned they have very clearly said that the state shall not profess any particular religion or have any religious affiliation. What is happening in this inauguration ceremony is that it has been converted into a state-sponsored event with the Prime Minister, UP CM and others holding Constitutional positions... This is straightforward politicisation of the religious belief of the people which is not in consonance with the Constitution. Therefore, in these circumstances, I regret not being able to attend the event," he said.

Reacting to Yechury's remark, Meenakshi Lekhi today said "those called by Lord Ram will only reach Ayodhya."

The ceremony, which entails the installation of Lord Ram's idol at the grand temple, will be attended by thousands of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With inputs from PTI, ANI