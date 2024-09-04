 Haryana election: Congress in alliance talks with AAP; SP, CPI(M) also ‘approach’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana election: Congress in alliance talks with AAP; SP, CPI(M) also ‘approach’

ByHT News Desk
Sep 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST

Congress said that it is in alliance talks with AAP, while SP and CPIM also approached the party for contesting Haryana elections together.

AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria on Wednesday confirmed that the Congress party is currently in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for an alliance in the upcoming assembly election. Babaria also said that the INDIA bloc's Samajwadi Party and CPI(M) have also approached Congress to fight the Haryana polls together.

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party President Mallikarjun Kharge during Congress central election committee meeting for the Haryana assembly polls on September 3.(PTI)
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party President Mallikarjun Kharge during Congress central election committee meeting for the Haryana assembly polls on September 3.(PTI)

Babaria remarked that CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party want to make their mark in the state, while the talks with AAP are progressing.

"Currently we are speaking to the Aam Aadmi Party. One or two other parties have also approached, we will respond in a day or two. CPI (M) and the Samajwadi Party approached us. They are expecting a very small number. They want to make their presence felt in the state. We are also looking for a seat that is convenient for us and them," Babaria said.

This comes hours after AAP MP Raghav Chadha was seen leaving Babaria's residence after potential alliance talks in Haryana. Meanwhile, AAP's state unit chief Sushil Gupta said the party has planned for all 90 seats, and the final decision regarding the alliance relies on the high command.

"Today we have a road show and public meeting in Haryana. Manish Sisodia is going today. Our programmes are going on in all 90 assembly seats, we are contesting elections in Haryana with full strength. Talks are going on for an alliance. Aam Aadmi Party is a disciplined party, we follow the orders of our high command. Right now the order of the high command is that we should fight on all 90 seats and uproot the BJP government," Sushil Gupta said.

Read more: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, set to contest Haryana election as Congress candidates

"Our high command is engaged in the discussion (about the alliance), whatever decision will be taken on it will be in the interest of the country and the state and every worker of the Aam Aadmi Party will agree with it," he added.

Sources told ANI that Rahul Gandhi sought the opinion of Haryana Congress members over a possible alliance with AAP in the upcoming assembly elections during the party's CEC meeting on Monday.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had said his party will contest the elections on all 90 seats in Haryana, which is set to go to polls on October 5.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On