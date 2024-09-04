Haryana election: Congress in alliance talks with AAP; SP, CPI(M) also ‘approach’

AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria on Wednesday confirmed that the Congress party is currently in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for an alliance in the upcoming assembly election. Babaria also said that the INDIA bloc's Samajwadi Party and CPI(M) have also approached Congress to fight the Haryana polls together. LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party President Mallikarjun Kharge during Congress central election committee meeting for the Haryana assembly polls on September 3.(PTI)

Babaria remarked that CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party want to make their mark in the state, while the talks with AAP are progressing.

"Currently we are speaking to the Aam Aadmi Party. One or two other parties have also approached, we will respond in a day or two. CPI (M) and the Samajwadi Party approached us. They are expecting a very small number. They want to make their presence felt in the state. We are also looking for a seat that is convenient for us and them," Babaria said.

This comes hours after AAP MP Raghav Chadha was seen leaving Babaria's residence after potential alliance talks in Haryana. Meanwhile, AAP's state unit chief Sushil Gupta said the party has planned for all 90 seats, and the final decision regarding the alliance relies on the high command.

"Today we have a road show and public meeting in Haryana. Manish Sisodia is going today. Our programmes are going on in all 90 assembly seats, we are contesting elections in Haryana with full strength. Talks are going on for an alliance. Aam Aadmi Party is a disciplined party, we follow the orders of our high command. Right now the order of the high command is that we should fight on all 90 seats and uproot the BJP government," Sushil Gupta said.

"Our high command is engaged in the discussion (about the alliance), whatever decision will be taken on it will be in the interest of the country and the state and every worker of the Aam Aadmi Party will agree with it," he added.

Sources told ANI that Rahul Gandhi sought the opinion of Haryana Congress members over a possible alliance with AAP in the upcoming assembly elections during the party's CEC meeting on Monday.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had said his party will contest the elections on all 90 seats in Haryana, which is set to go to polls on October 5.

(With inputs from ANI)