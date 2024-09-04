Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi, set to contest Haryana election as Congress candidates

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are likely to contest the Haryana assembly elections from Julana and Badli seats, respectively as Congress candidates, party sources said. The names will be cleared by the Congress Central Election Committee on Wednesday or Thursday. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi.(PTI)

Vinesh Phogat wanted to fight from the Julana seat, but the Congress had initially wanted her to contest from another seat near Gurugram, the sources said.

The Congress CEC has approved candidates in 66 of 90 seats so far. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia's names are not in the list of 66.

The development comes shortly after Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday amid speculation that the two star grapplers could be fielded in the Haryana assembly poll by the party.

The Congress has remained tightlipped about whether Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat could be field with AICC general secretary in-charge Haryana Deepak Babaria saying on Tuesday there would be clarity on it by Thursday.

The Congress put out a photograph of Rahul Gandhi with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on its official X handle.

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former Bharatiya Janata Party MP and then Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.