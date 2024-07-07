Morning briefing: Rahul Gandhi writes to UK's Sunak, Starmer; President Murmu to attend Jagannath Rath Yatra, and more

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulating him on his landslide electoral victory. In another letter, the Congress MP on Saturday extended commiserations to the UK's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak on the party's electoral defeat, saying victories and setbacks are inevitable part of democracy and “we must take both in our stride”. In his letter to Keir Starmer, Rahul Gandhi said the Labour Party's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment struck a chord with the people of the UK. Dig deeper Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (ANI file photo)

More news | Rahul Gandhi met train drivers brought from ‘outside’? Unions counter Railways

The unique two-day Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 in Odisha's Puri is scheduled to commence on Sunday, July 7. President Droupadi Murmu will join the annual festival, which will attract lakhs of devotees. Typically, the Rath Yatra for Lord Jagannath is a one-day event, but due to specific celestial arrangements, it will span two days this year, a rarity last seen in 1971. The newly elected Odisha government has implemented special arrangements for President Murmu’s visit, given her roots in the Mayurbhanj district, and to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared a two-day public holiday on July 7 and 8 for the Rath Yatra. Dig deeper

Latest News

Prince Harry makes rare admission about ‘bemused’ Queen's last meet with Archie, Lilibet: ‘She’d expected them to be…’ Dig deeper

Surat building collapse: 7 killed, more feared trapped; rescue operation underway Dig deeper

India News

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounters | Latest updates Dig deeper

Parliament session to begin July 22, Union Budget to be presented on July 23 Dig deeper

Trending

Pranysqa Mishra, a nine-year-old Indian-origin girl, left judges on America's Got Talent speechless with her brilliant voice. Mishra not only impressed the judges but also received a standing ovation from the audience members for her performance. A video of hers was shared on the official YouTube handle of America's Got Talent, which has gone viral online. In a video, Mishra says, "I have always loved singing; it makes me happy. When I was four years old, I would pretend I had a microphone, and I would think that I was singing to the whole world." Dig deeper

Global Matters

Four people died and three others were wounded in a shooting at a northern Kentucky home on Saturday, July 6. The suspect eventually died after being pursued by cops in a vehicle. The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Chase Garvey, who prompted a police chase after fleeing the scene southbound in a vehicle. The incident took place at a home on Ridgecrest Drive, located in the city of Florence, at around 2:50 am, Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery confirmed at a press conference, according to Fox News. Gunfire erupted at the residence while a 21st birthday party was taking place. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Singer Justin Bieber has shared inside pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Justin posted photos with the Ambani family from his recent visit to Mumbai. In the first photo, Justin held Anant and Radhika as the trio posed for the camera. Justin was seen in a white vest, black pants and a matching cap. Anant was seen in a red jacket, black pants and shoes. Radhika wore a black outfit for the sangeet. In the next picture, Justin sat on a couch with Akash Ambani while Anant and Radhika stood in front of them. All of them were seen smiling and chatting. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Shloka Mehta wore three stunning looks to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Styled by her sister Diya Mehta Jatia, the three ethnic sartorial choices delighted netizens. However, one ensemble in particular has piqued the internet's interest: the peach lehenga inspired by Kareena Kapoor's iconic Bole Chudiyan look for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Read on to learn more details. Shloka Mehta and her sister Diya Mehta Jatia dipped into Manish Malhotra's archives and chose to take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor's iconic Bole Chudiyan outfit to create a custom lehenga for the badi bahu of the Ambani family. Dig deeper

