Rahul Gandhi met train drivers brought from ‘outside’? Unions counter Railways

A day after Rahul Gandhi met loco pilots at the New Delhi railway station, train drivers' unions on Saturday rejected Railways' claim that the pilots were 'brought from outside the Delhi Division.' Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with the loco pilots at New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

“I want to submit humbly that Mr Gandhi interacted with loco pilots from various divisions and not only with those who are from Delhi. He visited the crew lobby and in the same building, there is a running room also for pilots who come from outside to take rest. He spoke to everyone irrespective of which divisions they come from,” said R Kumarsean, who heads the South Zone of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA).

Kumaresan played a key role in organising this interaction between the Congress leader and train drivers.

Kamlesh Singh, Central Treasurer of the Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO), stated that loco pilots from all divisions have ‘similar challenges and grievances.’

"Whether it is about long duty hours, denial of weekly rest or lack of washroom and lunch break, these are common issues that all train drivers face across the divisions and zones. So this doesn't merit an issue whether he (Gandhi) met a loco pilot of the Delhi Division or some other divisions," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Pandhi, Working President, IRLRO, remarked that as a Member of Parliament (MP) and the Leader of Opposition, Gandhi can meet ‘anyone anywhere including all railway employees.’

“After he left, officials of the Railway ministry visited us at the New Delhi railway station to attend to our grievances. It was the first time that any official from the Railway Board showed such a prompt response to our problems,” Pandhi added.

(With PTI inputs)