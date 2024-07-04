Rahul Gandhi meets labourers in Delhi, Congress calls them ‘backbone of economy’

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met labourers at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in the national capital and interacted with them. Rahul Gandhi meets labourers in Delhi(Twitter/Congress)

Gandhi, who shared pictures of their interaction on his WhatsApp channel, asserted that providing full rights and respect to those involved in manual labour is his “life's mission”.

“There is no respect for manual labour in India today, I had said this earlier also - today, this thing got confirmed after meeting the labourers who stand daily in search of work in GTB Nagar…They survive on a meagre daily wage due to inflation, and even that is not guaranteed. To provide full rights and respect to the labourers and manual workers of India -- this is the mission of my life,” the Congress leader wrote.

Gandhi also indulged in manual labour at a construction site in the national capital with the labourers.

The grand old party also posted pictures of Gandhi's meeting with the labourers on X, formerly known as Twitter. Donning his typical white t-shirt, the Congress leader can be seen doing manual labour in one of the pictures, while in another, he can be seen sitting with the workers and holding one of the labourer's hand.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met workers at GTB Nagar in Delhi and listened to their problems. These hardworking labourers are the backbone of India's economy. It is our responsibility to make their lives simpler and secure their future,” the party wrote in its post.

Gandhi, who was recently made the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, triggered a row with his remarks against Hindus and claims about the Agnipath recruitment policy for the armed forces.

Following this, several parts of the Congress leader's speech, including his attacks on the BJP, were expunged from the records of the Parliament. His remarks on Hinduism, which prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rare intervention, were also expunged.

Reacting to this, Gandhi wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding to restore the expunged portions of his maiden speech, and also accused him of carrying out “selective expunction”.