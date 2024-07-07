Kentucky mass shooting: 4 killed, 3 injured after man opens fire at birthday party, suspect dies by suicide

Four people died and three others were wounded in a shooting at a northern Kentucky home on Saturday, July 6. The suspect eventually died after being pursued by cops in a vehicle. The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Chase Garvey, who prompted a police chase after fleeing the scene southbound in a vehicle. Kentucky mass shooting: 4 killed, 3 injured after man opens fire at birthday party (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)

The incident took place at a home on Ridgecrest Drive, located in the city of Florence, at around 2:50 am, Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery confirmed at a press conference, according to Fox News. Gunfire erupted at the residence while a 21st birthday party was taking place.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving calls about an active shooter. Shots were still being fired when they arrived. At least four people were found dead at the scene, and many others injured.

Garvey subsequently fled the scene in a car, prompting a police vehicle chase. He then shot himself, and his car fell into a ditch on Dale Heimbrock Way near Hicks Pike. Cops found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This image provided by the Florence, Ky., Police Department on Saturday, July 6, 2024, shows Chase Garvey (Florence Police Department via AP)(AP)

‘This is the first time we've had a mass shooting in Florence’

The four people who died have been identified as Delaney Eary, 19, Hayden Rybicki, 20, Melissa Parrett, 44, and Shane Miller, 20. The party was taking place at Parrett’s home for her 21-year-old child. Mallery said that Garvey knew the people who were celebrating, but had not been invited to the party. A motive for the crime remains unclear.

"We've never dealt with this before and now it's going on through the nation, but this is the first time we've had a mass shooting in Florence, so yeah, it's very emotional,” Mallery said.

"We train on this, hoping it would never happen, but unfortunately, we’ve been touched like so many departments and cities," he added.

The three victims who were injured were taken to a local hospital. They are now listed as critical but stable, and are expected to recover completely.