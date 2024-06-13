 Kentucky man convicted of training with Islamic State group in Syria - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kentucky man convicted of training with Islamic State group in Syria

AP |
Jun 13, 2024 02:43 AM IST

Kentucky man convicted of training with Islamic State group in Syria

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky man has been convicted in federal court of leaving the U.S. to train and fight with the Islamic State group in Syria a decade ago.

Kentucky man convicted of training with Islamic State group in Syria
Kentucky man convicted of training with Islamic State group in Syria

A jury in Bowling Green convicted Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic, 34, of multiple counts of supporting and receiving military-type training from the Islamic State group, which the U.S. has designated as a foreign terrorist organization. The jury returned the verdict on Tuesday, according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ramic left the U.S. and traveled to Turkey with two other men in 2014, then traveled to the Turkey-Syrian border, and crossed into Syria to join the Islamic State group, according to the Justice Department. Ramic, a dual U.S.-Bosnian citizen, attended a training camp, joined a fighting unit made up of Bosnian foreign fighters and then participated in an Islamic State group offensive in Kobane, Syria, according to the Justice Department.

During the trial, jurors saw a photo of Ramic that was posted on social media of him wearing camouflage and standing in front of a gun truck with an IS flag. After joining in 2014, Ramic discussed jihad, martyrdom and fighting for the Islamic State group, according to the Justice Department.

Ramic was incarcerated and then deported from Turkey and has been in U.S. custody since 2021.

He is facing a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison. His sentencing is set for Sept. 5.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Kentucky man convicted of training with Islamic State group in Syria
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On