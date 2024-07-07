Jammu and Kashmir: 2 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounters | Latest updates

Kulgam encounters: At least two soldiers lost their lives and four terrorists were killed in two encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The encounters took place in Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district.

Indian Army soldiers stand guard at the encounter site where a jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam on Saturday. (ANI photo)