 Jammu and Kashmir: 2 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounters | Latest updates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounters | Latest updates

ByHT News Desk
Jul 07, 2024 06:39 AM IST

Kulgam encounters: Drone footage in Frisal Chinnigam area has shown 4 bodies lying there, but they could not be retrieved yet as firing was still going on.

Kulgam encounters: At least two soldiers lost their lives and four terrorists were killed in two encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The encounters took place in Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district.

Indian Army soldiers stand guard at the encounter site where a jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam on Saturday. (ANI photo)
Indian Army soldiers stand guard at the encounter site where a jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam on Saturday. (ANI photo)

The two soldiers lost their lives while battling the terrorists.

Kulgam encounters: Latest updates

  1. The first gunfight took place in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists. During this process, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out.

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam on Saturday. (PTI)
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam on Saturday. (PTI)
  • The officials said a soldier of the Indian Army sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire.
  • The second encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area, where security said contact with terrorists was established during a cordon and search operation. In the exchange of fire there so far, four terrorists have been killed, the officials said, adding their bodies have been sighted.
  • Drone footage of the encounter site has shown four bodies lying there, but they could not be retrieved yet as firing was still going on.
  • However, one Army soldier also lost his life in action and another was injured.
  • Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, VK Birdhi, who visited the encounter site, said the operation would continue.
  • The site of the encounter is in the interior areas of the district and not near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the IGP said.
  • He said the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces continue to keep track of the movement of terrorists and the killing of these terrorists is a significant achievement for the security forces.
  • Both the operations are on and the security forces have maintained a tight cordon of the respective areas, the officials added.
  • In June, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Jammu and Kashmir: 2 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounters | Latest updates
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On