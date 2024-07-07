Jammu and Kashmir: 2 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounters | Latest updates
Kulgam encounters: Drone footage in Frisal Chinnigam area has shown 4 bodies lying there, but they could not be retrieved yet as firing was still going on.
Kulgam encounters: At least two soldiers lost their lives and four terrorists were killed in two encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The encounters took place in Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district.
The two soldiers lost their lives while battling the terrorists.
Kulgam encounters: Latest updates
- The first gunfight took place in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists. During this process, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out.
- The officials said a soldier of the Indian Army sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire.
- The second encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area, where security said contact with terrorists was established during a cordon and search operation. In the exchange of fire there so far, four terrorists have been killed, the officials said, adding their bodies have been sighted.
- Drone footage of the encounter site has shown four bodies lying there, but they could not be retrieved yet as firing was still going on.
- However, one Army soldier also lost his life in action and another was injured.
- Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, VK Birdhi, who visited the encounter site, said the operation would continue.
- The site of the encounter is in the interior areas of the district and not near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the IGP said.
- He said the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces continue to keep track of the movement of terrorists and the killing of these terrorists is a significant achievement for the security forces.
- Both the operations are on and the security forces have maintained a tight cordon of the respective areas, the officials added.
- In June, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.
