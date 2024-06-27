Three suspected JeM terrorists killed after gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

Three terrorists were killed in a gunfight that lasted for more than six hours in the Sinno forests near Gandoh in the Doda district on Wednesday, police officials said. Jammu Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel stand guard outside Amarnath Yatra base camp. (ANI)

The terrorists are suspected to have links with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). A police officer, meanwhile, was also injured in the operation.

Officials said they had inputs about the presence of three to four terrorists in the area.

Sharing details, additional director general of police Anand Jain wrote on ‘X’, “One terrorist has been gunned down. Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of J&K Police and security forces was launched in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda. The contact was established with the terrorists and a firefight is going on.”

“Two more terrorists have been neutralised in an ongoing joint operation in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession,” he wrote in a second post.

The joint operation against hiding terrorists was launched on Wednesday morning after the forces received an input about the militant presence inside a “dhok” (wooden hut) in the deep forests.

The body of one of the terrorists was lying on the ground and was spotted by drones carrying out surveillance of the forest area.

“After an intense firefight, three hardcore terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of #IndianArmy and #JKP. A large cache of warlike stores, including automatic assault rifles, has been recovered. Operations are currently in progress,” Army said on X.

Sources said that M4 Rifles were recovered from the possession of militants.

After the attack on army camp at Kota top during the intervening night of June 11 and 12 that left six soldiers injured at Chattargalla, the army and police have stepped up their operations in the area. The director general of police had said all terrorists operating in Doda, Poonch and Rajouri belts will be neutralised soon.

Police had also announced a cash reward ₹5 lakh to those providing information on the presence of four Pakistan-based terrorists who were said to be operating in the area.