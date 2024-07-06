Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

A soldier was killed on Saturday in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials reported. Representative Image: One soldier killed in encounter in Kulgam (ANI)

The first encounter broke out in Modergam village, where security forces began a search operation based on intelligence about terrorists' presence.

Officials said security personnel were conducting a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district when the terrorists opened fire at them.

In a separate incident, contact was made with terrorists in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam.

"Police and security forces are actively engaged. Further details will be provided," said a post by the Kashmir Zone Police.

'J-K sees spike in terrorist attacks'

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a "spike" in terrorist attacks in recent months. In June, three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of Doda district.



On June 9, ten pilgrims were killed after a bus carrying them from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra in Reasi district fell into a gorge after it came under terrorist attack in Teryath village in Pouni area.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain said on Wednesday that law-enforcement agencies and security forces have full control over the Union Territory's security situation.

Swain said that the level of fear is significantly lower compared to three to four years ago and highlighted the improved law-and-order situation, as demonstrated by the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha polls.

"The truth is that even now, law-enforcement and security forces have control and the upper hand (in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir). To maintain orderliness, the pressure is being maintained (on the terror ecosystem)," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)