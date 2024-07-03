Heatwave in Kashmir, Srinagar hotter than Kolkata

Kashmir is in the grip of a heatwave with day temperatures at various places soaring to record-high, even as some respite is likely ahead this week, officials said on Wednesday. Children swim as a boat passes through Dal Lake during a hot summer day in Srinagar on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

On Tuesday, Srinagar city, at 34.6 degrees Celsius, was hotter than Kolkata, which registered a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded the season’s hottest day on Tuesday. In the last decade, this was the second highest maximum temperature recorded in July, the officials said.

On July 18, 2021, the city recorded the highest maximum temperature, 35 degrees Celsius, in July in the last decade.

Kashmiri boys jumping into the Dal Lake during a hot summer day in Srinagar. (AP Photo)

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday at most places in the Valley was around five degrees above normal, the officials said.

Srinagar city’s maximum temperature was five degrees above normal for this time of the year, they said.

The officials said Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, registered a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Qazigund, in south Kashmir, recorded 34 degrees Celsius.

The Valley has been experiencing rising temperatures and scorching heat over the past few weeks, leading to water shortage in many areas.

The health department has come with advisories to deal with the heatwave conditions.

The school education department has already announced a 10-day summer vacation for the schools in the Valley from July 8.

The scorching heat has resulted in people staying indoors, and has led to an increase in the sales of cooling gadgets like air conditioners, fans and coolers.

Commuters are also facing difficulties in travelling, especially in the city traffic, and many are making a beeline to car AC service providers to ensure smooth functioning of the car cooling systems.

The meteorological department has forecast some respite on Thursday as an intermittent spell of light to moderate rain or thundershower is possible at many places. From July 5-6, there is a possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at many places of Jammu and Kashmir with heavy spells at few places. There are chances of light rainfall on July 7, the MeT office said.

However, it said the hot and humid weather is likely again from July 8 to 10.