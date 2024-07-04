NC leaders in huddle to discuss Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls prep

National Conference’s two-day working committee meeting is underway in Srinagar to chalk out a strategy for the assembly elections, which could be held in September or October this year. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and NC president Farooq Abdullah presided over the meeting. (HT FIle)

The session is being headed by former chief minister (CM) and party president Farooq Abdullah with all senior leaders including Omar Abdullah being in attendance.

“The working committee meeting is currently in session and will continue over the next two days. During this time, core competencies and future courses of action will be discussed and put into perspective,” party chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, adding that the working committee meeting will continue for another day.

“The present political situation, discussion on strengthening the organisation and the assembly elections were discussed by party leaders,” he said.

Party leaders, sources said, will be holding threshold discussion on the assembly polls which are likely to be held in September or October. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, NC performed well and bagged two seats with a good margin. However, the party lost the prestigious Baramulla seat where vice-president Omar Abdullah was contesting.

The party was hopeful of winning all three seats in Kashmir as part of the Opposition INDIA bloc. However, now leaders say the party discussed strategy of how it could win the maximum number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir if elections are held in September.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Election Commission of India and the Centre to conduct polls by September. The ECI is currently conducting fresh revision of electoral rolls in all 20 districts of the UT. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar had said preparations for assembly polls had begun in the UT.

Apart from NC, other political parties are also busy in consultations for assembly polls.