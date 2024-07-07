Rahul Gandhi writes to Rishi Sunak, new UK PM Keir Starmer. What Congress MP said

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulating him on his landslide electoral victory. In another letter, the Congress MP on Saturday extended commiserations to the UK's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak on the party's electoral defeat, saying victories and setbacks are inevitable part of democracy and “we must take both in our stride”. UK's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak (left), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (centre) and UK PM Keir Starmer.(Agencies)

In his letter to Keir Starmer, Rahul Gandhi said the Labour Party's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment struck a chord with the people of the UK.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations on your remarkable electoral victory, a significant achievement for the Labour Party and for you personally. Your campaign's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment clearly struck a chord with the people of the UK, reflecting their aspirations for a brighter future," the Congress leader said in his letter.

Rahul Gandhi added that he too believed in the same ideals stated in their campaign.

"As someone committed to these ideals, I congratulate you and the people of the UK for championing them. Your victory is a testament to the power of a politics that puts people first. I also look forward to the continued strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and the UK," the letter further reads.

"I wish you all the best for your tenure, and I look forward to meeting you in the near future," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's letter to Rishi Sunak

In his letter to Rishi Sunak, Rahul Gandhi hailed the former British prime minister's dedication to public service and commitment to the British people.

“I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victories and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy and we must take both in our stride,” Rahul Gandhi's letter reads.

"Your dedication to public service and commitment to your people are commendable. I also deeply value the efforts you made to strengthen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office," he said.

The Congress MP expressed confidence that Rishi Sunak would continue to contribute to public life with his experience. “I wish you all the best for your future endeavours,” the former Congress president said.

On Friday, Keir Starmer became the UK's new prime minister and vowed to rebuild Britain, hours after his Labour Party secured a landslide victory in a general election in which the weary voters inflicted a "sobering verdict" on Rishi Sunak-led Conservatives.

The Labour Party secured 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, up 211 from the 2019 elections.

(With inputs from agencies)