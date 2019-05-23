Election Results 2019 India highlights: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulates Smriti Irani, concedes defeat in Amethi

By end of day today, perhaps even earlier, India will have its say on who will administer the country for the next five years.

All exit polls have predicted that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power . If that happens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the face of the BJP’s campaign, will win a second term in office.

06: 06 PM: Rahul Gandhi congratulates Smriti Irani, concedes defeat in Amethi

06:04 PM: Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Modi on election victory, calls for peace

06:03 PM: Lok Sabha Elections: Naveen Patnaik all set for record 5th term as Odisha CM, BJP makes gains

05:52 PM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulates PM Modi over LS polls win

05:34 PM: LS polls: Amit Shah gets hero’s welcome as BJP sweeps elections

05:17 PM: Union cabinet to meet Friday; recommend dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha

04:53 PM: Time for Cong to get an Amit Shah, says Mehbooba after losing her own seat

04: 20 PM: ‘Modi wave’ became tsunami this time, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

04:14 PM: Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Narendra Modi on win before official announcement

03:42 PM: Sonia, Priyanka head to meet Rahul Gandhi as Congress stares at big defeat in LS polls

03: 26 PM: Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India, tweets Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

03: 25 PM: King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulates PM Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation, reports news agency ANI

03: 24 PM: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sends a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection “with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections,” ANI reports.

03:03 PM: With 100% strike rate, Nitish Kumar seals position as leader No.1 in Bihar

02:54 PM: Big setback for Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka as BJP takes big lead

02:31 PM: ‘All losers are not losers’, says Mamata as BJP makes deep cuts in Bengal

02:06 PM: ‘Bring on the next 5 years’: Omar Abdullah congratulates PM Modi, Amit Shah

01:42 PM: PM Modi’s mother greets supporters amid slogans of ‘Har, Har Modi’

01: 37 PM: ‘PM Modi will now build New India’, says Rajnath Singh

01:36 PM: Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh CM on May 30

01:31 PM: Naveen Patnaik led BJD looking at fifth term in Odisha Assembly as BJP makes impressive gains

01:00 PM: Mehbooba Mufti drops to third slot in Anantnag; BJP ahead in Jammu, Udhampur

12:37 PM: BJP heads for landslide win in Himachal Pradesh; all four candidates lead by over 2.5 lakh votes

12:26 PM: Lok Sabha election result 2019: BJP set to sweep Gujarat with leads in all 26 seats

12: 13 PM: NC leading in 3 seats, BJP in 2 in Jammu and Kashmir

12: 01 PM: Celebrations outside BJP office in Patna as trends show the party leading in Bihar

11:47 AM: Sushma Swaraj congratulates PM Narendra Modi on ‘big win’ in Lok Sabha elections

11:30 AM: Counting trends show BJP making inroads in West Bengal

11:21 AM: In Andhra, YSR Congress’ Jagan Reddy looks set to unseat Chandrababu Naidu

11:10 AM: Sensex hits 40,000 mark for first time ever as trends show NDA leading

11:05 AM: Lok Sabha election result 2019: BJP-Sena combine ahead in 41 seats in Maharashtra

10:28 AM: BJP alliance ahead in more than 300 seats in early leads, party making inroads in Bengal

10:15 AM: Early trends show BJP’s GautamGambhir is leading against AAP’s Atishi in East Delhi

9: 53 AM: BJP ahead in Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP alliance close second

9: 44 AM: BJP takes big lead over Congress in Madhya Pradesh in early trends

9: 30 AM: PM Narendra Modi leads in Varanasi by over 11,000 votes

9:28 AM: Early trends show UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh

9:11 AM: Early trends show Trinamool, BJP in close fight in West Bengal

9:04 AM: Trends show Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing in UP’s Amethi

9:00 AM: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: DMK chief Stalin pushes for Rahul Gandhi as PM

8:30 AM: After 30 minutes of counting, BJP+ is ahead on 24 seats and Congress+ on 14 seats

8:15 AM: The counting of votes of Lok Sabha polls is in progress.

