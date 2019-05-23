Today in New Delhi, India
May 23, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

346
91
86
Target 272
Total Seats
542*
Till Now
542
Party Wins+Leads 2014 Change
BJP+ 346 336 10
Cong+ 91 60 31
BSP, SP+ 19 5 (SP) 14
Others 86 147 -61
Last updated at 12:52:11 PM
Source: CVoter
Live

Watch: Vikram Chandra and top HT experts decode Lok Sabha election results

* Lok Sabha has 543 elected MPs. Voting in Vellore postponed
Assembly Results
Map | All Seats

Sushma Swaraj congratulates PM Narendra Modi on ‘big win’ in Lok Sabha elections

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has tweeted her congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘big win’.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 11:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Sushma Swaraj,PM Narendra Modi,Lok Sabha elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Sushma Swaraj during the release of Sankalp Patra.(ANI)

Senior BJP leader and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the people on the BJP’s “big victory” in the Lok Sabha polls.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in 295 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released Thursday by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- Many Congratulations for securing such a big victory for the BJP. I am thankful to the people,” Swaraj tweeted.

Click here for Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

With its allies, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance could win 343 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the last election, the NDA had 336 seats while BJP accounted for 282.

First Published: May 23, 2019 11:39 IST

Get the latest news and live updates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, seat stats, constituency and election news on hindustantimes.com. Follow us on FB and Twitter to get the fastest updates on election results 2019, party-wise votes stats, wins and leads, vote share of parties and many more interesting election facts.

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics