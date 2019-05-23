Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP heads for landslide win in Himachal Pradesh; all four candidates lead by over 2.5 lakh votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be heading for a landslide victory in Himachal Pradesh as its candidates have secured leads of more than 2.5 lakh votes on all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state as of noon on Thursday.

In the 2014 elections, the largest victory margin in the state was 1.7 lakh votes for the Kangra Lok Sabha seat.

Polling for four parliamentary constituencies (PC) in Himachal Pradesh — Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Hamirpur — was held on May 19.

As of noon on Thursday, three-term Member of Parliament (MP), BJP’s Anurag Thakur was leading from the Hamirpur seat by 2.93 lakh votes against Congress’ Ram Lal Thakur. The BJP leader had won from the seat in 2014 as well.

From Kangra, BJP leader and state food supplies minister Kishan Kapoor was leading as of noon with a margin of 2.89 lakh votes over Congress’ candidate and two-term legislator Pawan Kajal. BJP veteran Shanta Kumar was the sitting MP from Kangra.

Congress’s Aashray Sharma, the grandson of former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram, was trailing by 2.69 lakh votes in Mandi against sitting MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, the incumbent from the seat.

In Shimla, which is witnessing a battle between two former army men, BJP’s Suresh Kumar was leading by 2.73 lakh votes as of noon against Congress’ Colonel (retd ) Dhani Ram Shandil. Virender Kashyap of the BJP had won from the seat in 2014.

The BJP had won all four seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well.

May 23, 2019 12:32 IST