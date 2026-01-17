232-year-old first-class record broken in Pakistan; Shan Masood's team fails to chase down target of 40
A 232-year-old record was broken in Pakistan after a team failed to chase down the target of 40 in a first-class game.
In a bizarre scene, a team in Pakistan's first-class cricket failed to chase down 40, losing by 2 runs. Yes, you read that right. Pakistan TV (PTV) pulled off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket, breaking a 232-year-old record. The team defended 39 runs against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to win the President's Trophy match at Karachi on Saturday. What made PTV's win all the more memorable was that their opponent was led by Pakistan's Test captain, Shan Masood.
Earlier, the record was held by Oldfield, who defended 41 against MCC at Lord's Cricket Ground, winning by six runs, way back in 1794, according to ESPNCricinfo. Defending 40, PTV bundled out SNGPL for 37 to register a memorable win. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman returned with figures of 6/9 while the remaining four wickets were scalped by pacer Amad Butt.
Pakistan captain Masood lasted just two balls in the middle as he departed for a duck. The highest score of the innings for SNGPL was 14 by Saifullah Bangash. Three batters were dismissed for zero, and no batter stayed in the middle for more than 35 balls. These many deliveries were played by Bangash.
In the first innings, SNGPL took a 72-run lead after scoring 238. This score was made after the side restricted PTV to 166 in the first innings. However, the side failed to capitalise on the lead, and the game ended with them losing by 2 runs.
According to ESPNcricinfo, low-scoring games have been a highlight of this year's President's Trophy.
Ali Usman's gala time continues
With this showing in the President's Trophy, Ali Usman continued from where he left off in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, 2025/26. In Pakistan's premier competition, he returned with 48 wickets in eight matches at an average of 21.10, with his best figures being 6/65.
He bowled a total of 1995 balls, making up 332.3 overs. He also dished out 73 maidens, marking a significant performance for his team, Multan.