In a bizarre scene, a team in Pakistan's first-class cricket failed to chase down 40, losing by 2 runs. Yes, you read that right. Pakistan TV (PTV) pulled off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket, breaking a 232-year-old record. The team defended 39 runs against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to win the President's Trophy match at Karachi on Saturday. What made PTV's win all the more memorable was that their opponent was led by Pakistan's Test captain, Shan Masood. Shan Masood's team failed to chase down the target of 40. (AP)

Earlier, the record was held by Oldfield, who defended 41 against MCC at Lord's Cricket Ground, winning by six runs, way back in 1794, according to ESPNCricinfo. Defending 40, PTV bundled out SNGPL for 37 to register a memorable win. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman returned with figures of 6/9 while the remaining four wickets were scalped by pacer Amad Butt.

Pakistan captain Masood lasted just two balls in the middle as he departed for a duck. The highest score of the innings for SNGPL was 14 by Saifullah Bangash. Three batters were dismissed for zero, and no batter stayed in the middle for more than 35 balls. These many deliveries were played by Bangash.