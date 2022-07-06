'A pity that such a big player is not getting runs': Geoffrey Boycott's advice for Virat Kohli; 'Not looking fluent'

The legendary Geoffrey Boycott has weighed in on Virat Kohli's continuous struggle with the bat and feels the former India captain is getting bogged down due to his technique. Kohli managed a total of 31 runs from the two innings of the rescheduled fifth India vs England Test in Edgbaston. In the first innings, Kohli played on to a delivery by Matthew Potts – he tried to leave the ball at the last minute but the ball ricocheted off his bat and crashed onto the stumps, whereas in the second dig, Kohli leaned on the front foot to a ball that pitched an bounced extra, thus taking the nick and landing into the hands of Joe Root.

Boycott reckons Kohli needs to put a price on his wicket and set short targets. The former England captain added that Kohli could do by taking a little extra cautious approach as he tries to find form.

"Kohli dragged the ball onto the stumps since he was in two minds. He should have come forward, but he could not decide how to handle it. He has to clear his mind in this regard. He is not looking fluent and should realise that when someone is not in good touch, he should be extra cautious. He has to reduce the number of mistakes, must concentrate more and value his wicket," Boycott told Mid-Day.

It has been over two years since Kohli last got an international century. And by the time India next play a Test match – in December – it would be three years without a hundred for him in Tests. Boycott mentioned that on current form, Kohli should take one step at a time to gain confidence, and once he does, he expects smooth sailing from India's champion batter.

"The moment he starts doing that [concentrating], the mistakes will be minimised. He should not think about big scores. Let the targets be small, take more singles and get acclimatised. Runs will give him confidence which is essential at the moment. It's a mental game and it's a pity that such a big player is not among the runs," Boycott pointed out.

