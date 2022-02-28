'They are going to be X-Factors for CSK': Hogg lists 2 key players for Chennai in IPL 2022; 'going to take pressure off'

With the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 15) slated to begin on March 26, various experts and pundits are already having a go at forming and predicting each franchise's best possible playing XIs for the first game. The latest person to jump on the bandwagon is Brad Hogg, who has put heavy importance on Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) veterans Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa.

CSK filled up all 25 available slots by the end of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru. Before the bidding frenzy, they had retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali.

Then, during the mega weekend, they bought back Rayudu for INR 6.75 crore and picked up Uthappa at his base price of INR 2 crore.

Former Australia spinner Hogg, while speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, said that the two senior pros are going to provide stability in the middle order.

"Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa, in the middle order are going to be the X-Factors in the CSK side. They can take the pressure off the lower order.

“I'm also gonna go with Conway opening the batting; I think he can play a huge role and bat through the innings and do a du Plessis job. CSK did really well at the auction, and they've got a very very good balanced team. They pick a lot of younger players and hope that they come through as Gaikwad did,” he explained.

The forthcoming CSK will kick off on March 26 with defending champions CSK taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening fixture. This time, the 10-team tournament will be played across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune.