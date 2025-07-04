Jamie Smith blasts fastest century by an England keeper, smashes Prasidh Krishna for 23 runs in one over to hurt India

Jamie Smith played a perfect counter-attacking punch as he helped revive England's innings alongside Harry Brook in the first innings of the second Test on Day 3 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday. The right-handed batter brought up his century off just 80 balls, registering the joint third-fastest ton by an England batter. Smith walked out to bat in just the second over of Day 3 as Ben Stokes lost his wicket to Mohammed Siraj. India vs England, 2nd Test: Jamie Smith showed no mercy as he hammered 23 runs in an over bowled by Prasidh Krishna. (AFP)

Jamie Smith started going after the bowling right from the start, and he took a special liking to Prasidh Krishna. Smith's onslaught helped England post 172 runs in 27 overs in the opening session of Day 3.

As soon as Smith brought up the landmark off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja, the entire Edgbaston crowd gave him a standing ovation. England captain Ben Stokes also stood up to give him a rousing reception.

With this knock, Jamie Smith became the first England batter to score more than 100 runs in a session before lunch, having not been unbeaten overnight.

Smith might have been dismissed in trying to play the pull shot in the first innings of the first Test against India, but the England wicketkeeper-batter showed no intentions of backing down against Prasidh Krishna in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

On Day 3, the right-arm pacer decided to unleash a short-ball barrage at the right-handed batter. However, the latter was one step ahead as he dished out a series of fours and sixes.

Prasidh kept banging it in short and Smith kept hitting them out of his sight for boundaries towards the legside. In the 32nd over of England's first innings, Jamie Smith hit 32 runs off the bowling of Prasidh.

Prasidh did not concede a run off the opening ball of the over. However, the remaining deliveries went towards the boundary ropes. When Jamie Smith brought out true carnage, Ravi Shastri on air quipped, “Arrogance personified.”

The right-arm pacer conceded the joint-most runs for India in an over against England alongside Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner had conceded the same number of runs in the Rajkot Test in 2024.

Jamie Smith scored his half-century off just 43 balls, the fastest fifty of the ongoing series between India and England. According to Cricbuzz, he had a control percentage of 95.5 at the time of reaching his fifty, which is the best by anyone in this series from either side.

India start Day 3 well

The visitors started the third day of the second Test on the best note possible as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes in the second over of the day. The pacer dismissed the two on consecutive balls as India sent back the opening five batters of the hosts with less than 100 runs on the board.

However, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook revived England's innings with a counter-punch. Both batters took a special liking to Prasidh Krishna and kept hitting him for fours and sixes.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field. However, he was made to rue his decision as India piled on 587 runs. Shubman Gill led the run scoring as he hit 269 runs.

Shubman Gill now holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single innings by an Indian in England. He also registered the highest score by an Indian captain, going past Virat Kohli's 254 not out against South Africa.

This knock is also the highest by an Indian batter in Tests outside Asia.