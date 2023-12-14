Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: AUS vs PAK Live Updates from Perth

In the series-opening Test against Pakistan, Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat first. Following their recent triumph in the Cricket World Cup in India and their success in the World Test Championship earlier this year, Australia is aiming to continue its winning momentum. The only change in Australia's playing XI from the previous test match is the inclusion of veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who is returning after recovering from an injury sustained during the Ashes series in England. Lyon is eyeing the milestone of surpassing 500 career Test wickets.

