Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: AUS vs PAK Live Updates from Perth

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: AUS vs PAK Live Updates from Perth

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 14, 2023 10:24 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Follow live updates from Day 1 of the opening AUS vs PAK Test.

In the series-opening Test against Pakistan, Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat first. Following their recent triumph in the Cricket World Cup in India and their success in the World Test Championship earlier this year, Australia is aiming to continue its winning momentum. The only change in Australia's playing XI from the previous test match is the inclusion of veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who is returning after recovering from an injury sustained during the Ashes series in England. Lyon is eyeing the milestone of surpassing 500 career Test wickets.

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Live Updates from Perth(AFP)
Meanwhile, Pakistan has opted for an inexperienced bowling attack, granting test debuts to Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad. They are expected to support frontline paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shan Masood's strategy for Pakistan's bowling attack involves four seamers and a spinner, a lineup tailored for the conditions at Perth Stadium, where the pitch offers significant bounce and carry.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

