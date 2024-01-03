Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test: AUS Pacers leave PAK in trouble

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test: Australia new-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood struck in their respective first overs to send back both the Pakistan openers for a duck and then captain Pat Cummins dismissed Babar Azam and Shaud Shakeel to leave Pakistan reeling in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Mohammad Rizwan and captain Shan Masood got together to make sure there was no further damage till the end of the first session. Ealier, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to bat. Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test(AP)

It will be the 112th Test match at the venerable SCG and also the 112th and final Test for Australia opening batsman David Warner.

Pakistan made two changes. There is a Test debut for Saim Ayub, who will open the innings replacing Imam-Ul-Haq while the leader of the pace attack Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested making way for off-spinner Sajid Khan.

Australia have clinched the three-match series with a tense 79-run win in the second Test in Melbourne over Christmas.

AUS vs PAK Live Score 3rd Test

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal