Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live score and updates

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live score: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss on Tuesday and opted to bat in the second one-day International against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh made two changes to the squad which won the series-opener by 33 runs, giving left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam a debut in place of Taskin Ahmed and picking all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain to replace Mohammad Mithun.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka XI: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan