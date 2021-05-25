Home / Cricket / Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live score and updates
BAN vs SL live score, 2nd ODI
BAN vs SL live score, 2nd ODI
cricket

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live score and updates

  • Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI: Follow live score and updates of BAN vs SL 2nd ODI in Dhaka.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:37 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live score: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss on Tuesday and opted to bat in the second one-day International against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh made two changes to the squad which won the series-opener by 33 runs, giving left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam a debut in place of Taskin Ahmed and picking all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain to replace Mohammad Mithun.

Follow BAN vs SL live scorecard here


Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka XI: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.