BCCI announces 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia

Almost immediately after Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs in the fourth Test match against Australia in Brisbane, the entire Indian squad was on the pitch, as they celebrated one of their most famous victories on foreign soil. While the jubilation was on, the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian announced a five crore bonus for the team that won its second straight Test series on Australian soil.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secertary Jay Shah took to twitter within minutes of each other to make the announcement of a bonus.

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," Ganguly tweeted.

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill," Shah tweeted.

The Indian team fielded one its youngest and most inexperienced bowling attack ever in the match due to a string of injuries to first team players. But the youngsters repaid the faith by putting in a stellar show.

Debutant Washinton Sundar picked up four wickets in the match and scored an match turning half-century in teh first innings and also played a vital hand in the second innings.

The other debutant T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings as he finished with 3 wickets.

Shardul Thakur, playing his second Test picked up three wickets in the first innings and four in the second. He too scored a gritty half century in the first innings and was involved in a century stand with Sundar that helped India revive their chances after the batsmen had collapsed in the first essay.

Mohammed Siraj, playing his third Test, picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings as Australia set India 328 runs to win the match.

Young opener Shubman Gill starred with the bat at the top of the order with a classy knock of 91 runs before Rishabh Pant completed the heist with an unbeaten 89-run knock to pull off a fourth innings chase for the ages.