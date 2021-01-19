India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 5: India 183/3 at tea, still need 145 runs in 37 overs to win
IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Live Updates: Follow Live score & updates
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 19, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Tea
It is tea on Day 5. Both teams still have a chance. It is India which has been on top during both the session. The session after lunch had a run-rate of more than 4.
-
JAN 19, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The equation
In 37.4 overs, India need another 145 runs. It is manageable with the likes of Pant, Mayank and Shardul in the batting line-up.
-
JAN 19, 2021 09:55 AM IST
1000 runs for Pant
Pant has completed his 1000 runs in Test cricket. He has an average of almost 40 which is a healthy one for a wicketkeeper. It is the quickest 1000 for an Indian wicketkeeper.
-
JAN 19, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Boundary
Pujara hits Lyon for a boundary. He is nearing his fifty.
-
JAN 19, 2021 09:48 AM IST
OUT
Rahane's short cameo at the crease comes to an end as he gloves one to Tim Paine. Cummins gets his second wicket. India 167/3
-
JAN 19, 2021 09:40 AM IST
SIX
Rahane stepped out from his crease and smashed Lyon for a six of square leg. India 162/2
-
JAN 19, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Aggressive running from India
Rahane hit a backfoot cover drive which did not travel to the boundary. But both Rahane and Pujara managed to run four time between the wickets.
-
JAN 19, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Pujara hit on the helmet
Pujara has again been struck on the helmet. It might be the 4-5th time that the ball has hit Pujara's helment today. Physio is again on the field to check on him.
-
JAN 19, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Australia lose DRS review
It was like a carbon-copy of an earlier review where Pujara stepped out of his crease off Lyon's bowling and it struck his pads. Paine took a review but the ball was missing the stumps.
-
JAN 19, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Pujara injured
Hazlewood's delivery struck Pujara on his fingers and he immediately felt the pain. The physio has come in to check on Pujara. No good for India.
-
JAN 19, 2021 09:03 AM IST
WICKET
Shubman Gill has lost his wicket to Nathan Lyon. Lyon managed to get an edge off Gill's bat and it went straight into the hands of Steve Smith. Gill dismissed for 91.
-
JAN 19, 2021 08:54 AM IST
100 partnership
Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have completed their 100-run partnership. Starc's over cost 19 runs.
-
JAN 19, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Gill hits a six
There are cracks opening up in the middle of the pitch and Australia would look to take advantage of that. Meanwhile, Gill has smashed Starc for six with a pullshot.
-
JAN 19, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Pujara cutting loose
Pujara had taken more than 100 balls to hit a boundary but now has smashed two of them in a space of 6 deliveries.
-
JAN 19, 2021 08:30 AM IST
100 up for India
Pujara has been getting a lot of short-pitched deliveries to his body. But Starc bowled one outside off and Pujara did not waste any time to hit it for boundary. It also brings up the 100 for India.
-
JAN 19, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Can Shubman hit a 100?
Shubman Gill has a chance to go on make a hundred on his maiden Test series for Team India. He is batting on 73 and looking good.
-
JAN 19, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Starc to Gill: FOUR!
Gill was expecting a short delivery from Starc but it did not bounce much. Gill got on top of it quickly and dispatched it for a four.
-
JAN 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Second session
Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have come out to bat to resume India's innings in the second session of Day 5.
-
JAN 19, 2021 07:35 AM IST
LUNCH
Pujara and Gill managed to survive the bouncer barrage from Starc and Cummins. they head to lunch 245 runs behind Australia's target. India 83/1 with Gill batting on 64.
-
JAN 19, 2021 07:31 AM IST
SIX
Shubman Gill has smashed Starc for a six over third man. Starc strayed on the off-side with a short delivery and Gill pounced on it quickly.
-
JAN 19, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Short deliveries to Pujara
Australian bowlers have started to bowl short to Pujara. They have seen him struggle against bouncers and are looking to take advantage of it.
-
JAN 19, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Pujara struck on the head
Shane Warne had said on the commentary that 'Pujara is in his elements now, try and upset him, rip his helmet off.' Australian bowlers have taken it seriously as the ball has struck Pujara's helmet and the physio has been called to check him.
-
JAN 19, 2021 07:01 AM IST
That will hurt!
Cummins went for a short delivery but it did not rise up. Pujara tried to duck it but the ball struck his arm.
-
JAN 19, 2021 06:52 AM IST
50 for Gill
Shubman Gill has hit his second Test fifty. This one came off 90 balls as he plays with intent in the fourth innings.
-
JAN 19, 2021 06:49 AM IST
Gill moves to 48
Gill used his feet to get over the delivery and hit a cover drive for a four off Nathan Lyon's bowling.
-
JAN 19, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Direct hit
Shubman and Pujara tried to go for a quick single. Cummins picked up the ball and landed a direct hit but Pujara had made his crease.
-
JAN 19, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Hazlewood into the attack
Josh Hazlewood has been brought into the attack by Tim Paine as Gill and Pujara continue to build a partnership.
-
JAN 19, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Boundary
Shubman Gill hits a cracking drive on the backfoot. Starc strayed on the off-side and Gill dispatched the delivery for a four.
-
JAN 19, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Banter with batsmen
There is a bit banter going on in the middle with Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon trying to induce the batsmen in playing a rash shot.
-
JAN 19, 2021 06:13 AM IST
DRS review
Pujara survives a DRS review for an LBW appeal. Nathan Lyon was convinced, but it was just going over the clips.
-
JAN 19, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Green to Shubman - FOUR!
FOUR! Exquisite shot from Shubman Gill and that has been hit for a boundary.
-
JAN 19, 2021 05:52 AM IST
21 balls, 0 runs
Pujara is off to a slow start at Gabba as it seems India might be looking at a draw here. 21 balls 0 Runs for Pujara.
-
JAN 19, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Hazlewood to Gill - FOUR!
FOUR! First boundary of the day and it comes from Shubman Gill's bat.
-
JAN 19, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Stats attack
Rohit Sharma dismissed for 6 by Pat Cummins
· 2nd time Cummins has dismissed Rohit — both in this series.
o Both the times in 4th innings.
· 4th consecutive innings without fifty at Brisbane for Rohit.
-
JAN 19, 2021 05:27 AM IST
GONE!
Edged and taken, and Rohit Sharma falls early. Pat Cummins strikes! He has been duped by the length and bounce on the ball. Such a good ball! IND 18/1
-
JAN 19, 2021 05:18 AM IST
Cummins vs Gill
Cummins is charging in against Gill, he is trying to force the batsman to play the shot inside or get an edge. But Gill is showing his temparement.
-
JAN 19, 2021 05:08 AM IST
Steady start for India
India are off to a steady start with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma ensuring they do not lose any wickets.
-
JAN 19, 2021 05:07 AM IST
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 - LIVE!
The openers are out to bat. Shubman Gill will look to play a big inning here. India 4/0. 324 more to win. HERE WE GO!
-
JAN 19, 2021 04:56 AM IST
Cummins speaks
Cummins: "These are the days you jump out of bed for, with a Test match on the line and a series on the line. Hopefully a day five wicket plays a few tricks. We'll just do what we do really well: stay disciplined and hang in there with plenty of energy."
-
JAN 19, 2021 04:49 AM IST
Historic win
If India breach Fortress Gabba with the inexperienced team, it would be an historic win. Can they do it?
-
JAN 19, 2021 04:40 AM IST
Rohit Sharma key
A lot has been spoken about Rohit Sharma's poor shot selection, but if he gets it right today, he can do early damage to Aussie bowlers and win this one for India. Dare to dream.
-
JAN 19, 2021 04:34 AM IST
GOOD NEWS!
There was a lot of overnight rain last night, but things are dry at Gabba, and we are set for an on-time start, according to ESPNCricinfo. YAYYYYY!!
-
JAN 19, 2021 04:29 AM IST
Go, go, Go Rain Go!
The rain could be the big villain of Day 5, as the storm that hit Gabba last night could delay the start on the final day. We as fans want cricketing fans, so let's sing along - 'GO Rain, go! Go Rain, GO!
-
JAN 19, 2021 04:15 AM IST
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 5 of the 4th Test match between India and Australia. The rain spoilt the final session of Day 2, and then again destroyed final session of Day 4. The overnight rain is expected to cause a delay in start on the final day, but still the stage is set for a cracker of a day. India need 324 more to win. Australia need 10 wickets. Let's go!
'I don't understand': Warne questions Lyon's tactics against Pujara
'Never trusted DRS': Ian Chappell fumes after 'bizarre' LBW call saves Pujara
'Fabulous effort': Inzamam impressed with India's 'new all-rounder'
Shubman Gill hits a flat-six, fan takes easy catch at stands - WATCH
'It might have played in their mind': Gavaskar on why Aussies did not declare
'India's resilience has got to give up': Ponting expects Aus to go for the kill
- India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting believes India's fight has got to end at some stage and expects Australia to have a crack at India on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test with all guns blazing.
Brisbane Test: After Siraj touch, series decider on final day
- India vs Australia: Siraj’s 5/73 coupled with another fine piece of fast bowling from Shardul Thakur (4/61), helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in their second innings, which set India 328 to win.
Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes England Test series comeback
- The swing bowler, who missed the Australia tour due to injury, is on a comeback and playing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
'Your all-round performance has kept the Test series alive'
Mohammad Kaif congratulates Siraj on his maiden Test five-fer
Ind vs Aus: Smith gives a major update on Mithcell Starc’s hamstring injury
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 8 wickets
After Kapil, haven't seen a batsman open his arms like he did: Jadeja on batter
- India vs Australia: Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev.
Warne makes 'poor' observations about Natarajan's no-balls, gets trolled
