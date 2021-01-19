IND USA
India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 5: India 183/3 at tea, still need 145 runs in 37 overs to win
India's Cheteshwar Pujara reacts as he is hit on the helmet as he bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.
India's Cheteshwar Pujara reacts as he is hit on the helmet as he bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
Live

India vs Australia Live Score, 4th Test, Day 5: India 183/3 at tea, still need 145 runs in 37 overs to win

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Latest Updates: India received their first blow of the day after Pat Cummins dismissed Rohit Sharma. Now it is Shubman Gill in the middle with Cheteshwar Pujara. Follow live updates of India vs Australia Cricket match.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:14 AM IST

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Live Updates: Follow Live score & updates

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 19, 2021 10:13 AM IST

    Tea

    It is tea on Day 5. Both teams still have a chance. It is India which has been on top during both the session. The session after lunch had a run-rate of more than 4.

  • JAN 19, 2021 10:10 AM IST

    The equation

    In 37.4 overs, India need another 145 runs. It is manageable with the likes of Pant, Mayank and Shardul in the batting line-up.

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:55 AM IST

    1000 runs for Pant

    Pant has completed his 1000 runs in Test cricket. He has an average of almost 40 which is a healthy one for a wicketkeeper. It is the quickest 1000 for an Indian wicketkeeper.

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:54 AM IST

    Boundary

    Pujara hits Lyon for a boundary. He is nearing his fifty.

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:48 AM IST

    OUT

    Rahane's short cameo at the crease comes to an end as he gloves one to Tim Paine. Cummins gets his second wicket. India 167/3

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:40 AM IST

    SIX

    Rahane stepped out from his crease and smashed Lyon for a six of square leg. India 162/2

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:28 AM IST

    Aggressive running from India

    Rahane hit a backfoot cover drive which did not travel to the boundary. But both Rahane and Pujara managed to run four time between the wickets.

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:23 AM IST

    Pujara hit on the helmet

    Pujara has again been struck on the helmet. It might be the 4-5th time that the ball has hit Pujara's helment today. Physio is again on the field to check on him.

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:17 AM IST

    Australia lose DRS review

    It was like a carbon-copy of an earlier review where Pujara stepped out of his crease off Lyon's bowling and it struck his pads. Paine took a review but the ball was missing the stumps.

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:06 AM IST

    Pujara injured

    Hazlewood's delivery struck Pujara on his fingers and he immediately felt the pain. The physio has come in to check on Pujara. No good for India.

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:03 AM IST

    WICKET

    Shubman Gill has lost his wicket to Nathan Lyon. Lyon managed to get an edge off Gill's bat and it went straight into the hands of Steve Smith. Gill dismissed for 91.

  • JAN 19, 2021 08:54 AM IST

    100 partnership

    Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have completed their 100-run partnership. Starc's over cost 19 runs.

  • JAN 19, 2021 08:50 AM IST

    Gill hits a six

    There are cracks opening up in the middle of the pitch and Australia would look to take advantage of that. Meanwhile, Gill has smashed Starc for six with a pullshot.

  • JAN 19, 2021 08:39 AM IST

    Pujara cutting loose

    Pujara had taken more than 100 balls to hit a boundary but now has smashed two of them in a space of 6 deliveries.

  • JAN 19, 2021 08:30 AM IST

    100 up for India

    Pujara has been getting a lot of short-pitched deliveries to his body. But Starc bowled one outside off and Pujara did not waste any time to hit it for boundary. It also brings up the 100 for India.

  • JAN 19, 2021 08:28 AM IST

    Can Shubman hit a 100?

    Shubman Gill has a chance to go on make a hundred on his maiden Test series for Team India. He is batting on 73 and looking good.

  • JAN 19, 2021 08:20 AM IST

    Starc to Gill: FOUR!

    Gill was expecting a short delivery from Starc but it did not bounce much. Gill got on top of it quickly and dispatched it for a four.

  • JAN 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST

    Second session

    Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have come out to bat to resume India's innings in the second session of Day 5.

  • JAN 19, 2021 07:35 AM IST

    LUNCH

    Pujara and Gill managed to survive the bouncer barrage from Starc and Cummins. they head to lunch 245 runs behind Australia's target. India 83/1 with Gill batting on 64.

  • JAN 19, 2021 07:31 AM IST

    SIX

    Shubman Gill has smashed Starc for a six over third man. Starc strayed on the off-side with a short delivery and Gill pounced on it quickly.

  • JAN 19, 2021 07:19 AM IST

    Short deliveries to Pujara

    Australian bowlers have started to bowl short to Pujara. They have seen him struggle against bouncers and are looking to take advantage of it.

  • JAN 19, 2021 07:12 AM IST

    Pujara struck on the head

    Shane Warne had said on the commentary that 'Pujara is in his elements now, try and upset him, rip his helmet off.' Australian bowlers have taken it seriously as the ball has struck Pujara's helmet and the physio has been called to check him.

  • JAN 19, 2021 07:01 AM IST

    That will hurt!

    Cummins went for a short delivery but it did not rise up. Pujara tried to duck it but the ball struck his arm.

  • JAN 19, 2021 06:52 AM IST

    50 for Gill

    Shubman Gill has hit his second Test fifty. This one came off 90 balls as he plays with intent in the fourth innings.

  • JAN 19, 2021 06:49 AM IST

    Gill moves to 48

    Gill used his feet to get over the delivery and hit a cover drive for a four off Nathan Lyon's bowling.

  • JAN 19, 2021 06:46 AM IST

    Direct hit

    Shubman and Pujara tried to go for a quick single. Cummins picked up the ball and landed a direct hit but Pujara had made his crease.

  • JAN 19, 2021 06:36 AM IST

    Hazlewood into the attack

    Josh Hazlewood has been brought into the attack by Tim Paine as Gill and Pujara continue to build a partnership.

  • JAN 19, 2021 06:30 AM IST

    Boundary

    Shubman Gill hits a cracking drive on the backfoot. Starc strayed on the off-side and Gill dispatched the delivery for a four.

  • JAN 19, 2021 06:28 AM IST

    Banter with batsmen

    There is a bit banter going on in the middle with Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon trying to induce the batsmen in playing a rash shot.

  • JAN 19, 2021 06:13 AM IST

    DRS review

    Pujara survives a DRS review for an LBW appeal. Nathan Lyon was convinced, but it was just going over the clips.

  • JAN 19, 2021 06:00 AM IST

    Green to Shubman - FOUR!

    FOUR! Exquisite shot from Shubman Gill and that has been hit for a boundary.

  • JAN 19, 2021 05:52 AM IST

    21 balls, 0 runs

    Pujara is off to a slow start at Gabba as it seems India might be looking at a draw here. 21 balls 0 Runs for Pujara.

  • JAN 19, 2021 05:43 AM IST

    Hazlewood to Gill - FOUR!

    FOUR! First boundary of the day and it comes from Shubman Gill's bat.

  • JAN 19, 2021 05:31 AM IST

    Stats attack

    Rohit Sharma dismissed for 6 by Pat Cummins

    · 2nd time Cummins has dismissed Rohit — both in this series.

    o Both the times in 4th innings.

    · 4th consecutive innings without fifty at Brisbane for Rohit.

  • JAN 19, 2021 05:27 AM IST

    GONE!

    Edged and taken, and Rohit Sharma falls early. Pat Cummins strikes! He has been duped by the length and bounce on the ball. Such a good ball! IND 18/1

  • JAN 19, 2021 05:18 AM IST

    Cummins vs Gill

    Cummins is charging in against Gill, he is trying to force the batsman to play the shot inside or get an edge. But Gill is showing his temparement.

  • JAN 19, 2021 05:08 AM IST

    Steady start for India

    India are off to a steady start with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma ensuring they do not lose any wickets.

  • JAN 19, 2021 05:07 AM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 - LIVE!

    The openers are out to bat. Shubman Gill will look to play a big inning here. India 4/0. 324 more to win. HERE WE GO!

  • JAN 19, 2021 04:56 AM IST

    Cummins speaks

    Cummins: "These are the days you jump out of bed for, with a Test match on the line and a series on the line. Hopefully a day five wicket plays a few tricks. We'll just do what we do really well: stay disciplined and hang in there with plenty of energy."

  • JAN 19, 2021 04:49 AM IST

    Historic win

    If India breach Fortress Gabba with the inexperienced team, it would be an historic win. Can they do it?

  • JAN 19, 2021 04:40 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma key

    A lot has been spoken about Rohit Sharma's poor shot selection, but if he gets it right today, he can do early damage to Aussie bowlers and win this one for India. Dare to dream.

  • JAN 19, 2021 04:34 AM IST

    GOOD NEWS!

    There was a lot of overnight rain last night, but things are dry at Gabba, and we are set for an on-time start, according to ESPNCricinfo. YAYYYYY!!

  • JAN 19, 2021 04:29 AM IST

    Go, go, Go Rain Go!

    The rain could be the big villain of Day 5, as the storm that hit Gabba last night could delay the start on the final day. We as fans want cricketing fans, so let's sing along - 'GO Rain, go! Go Rain, GO!

  • JAN 19, 2021 04:15 AM IST

    India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 5 of the 4th Test match between India and Australia. The rain spoilt the final session of Day 2, and then again destroyed final session of Day 4. The overnight rain is expected to cause a delay in start on the final day, but still the stage is set for a cracker of a day. India need 324 more to win. Australia need 10 wickets. Let's go!

india vs australia
Australia's Nathan Lyon, centre, reacts as his video review is rejected during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
