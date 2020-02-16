e-paper
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri resignation yet to be accepted: Report

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri resignation yet to be accepted: Report

Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping Rs. 16,348 crore.

Feb 16, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
BCCI’s first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board. BCCI sources said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to the then newly-formed position, had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) exited the scene in October last year, paving the way for the Sourav Ganguly-led team to take charge.

“Johri’s resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate,” a source told PTI. Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping Rs. 16,348 crore.

He was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.

